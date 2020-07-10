Ten more McLean County COVID cases on Friday; 44 since July 3

The woman in her 80s was part of last month's outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington, McKnight said Friday.

"The McLean County Health Department was notified yesterday (Thursday) that the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) had classified the death from last month as COVID-related," McKnight said.

McKnight has encouraged residents considering travel to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.

"With more openings in our community and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (keep at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."

More than 15,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 9 is 2.4%, McKnight said.

Meanwhile, Tazewell County Health Department reported on Friday six more COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 164 confirmed cases since March.