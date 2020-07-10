Ten more McLean County COVID cases on Friday; 44 since July 3

BLOOMINGTON — Ten more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Friday, meaning that 44 additional county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus since July 3.
McLean County Health Department announced the ten new cases on Friday, bringing to 309 the number of county residents who have had confirmed COVID cases since March 19.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier this week that out-of-state travel has accounted for some of the recent increase in cases.
Of the 309 cases, 255 have recovered (four more than Thursday), 38 are isolated at home (six more than Thursday) and one is hospitalized (no change from Thursday).
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of COVID since March, including a woman in her 70s, whose death was announced on Tuesday, and a woman in her 80s, whose death last month was confirmed on Thursday.
The death of the woman in her 70s was attributed to out-of-state travel, McKnight said.
The woman in her 80s was part of last month's outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington, McKnight said Friday.
"The McLean County Health Department was notified yesterday (Thursday) that the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) had classified the death from last month as COVID-related," McKnight said.
McKnight has encouraged residents considering travel to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
"With more openings in our community and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (keep at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."
More than 15,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 9 is 2.4%, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, Tazewell County Health Department reported on Friday six more COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 164 confirmed cases since March.
But Tazewell County also reported that six more people have recovered from COVID, bringing the number of COVID recoveries in that county up to 125. Thirty people are at home in isolation, one is hospitalized and eight Tazewell County residents have died of the virus since March.
LaSalle County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing that county's total to 246. But, six more people in LaSalle County have recovered from COVID, bringing the total number of people recovered there to 185.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, served 315 people on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Friday. That means 1,394 people had been tested at the site Monday through Thursday, EMA said.
EMA asked that anyone who was part of a Fourth of July get-together last weekend to be tested. The incubation period for the virus is, on average, five to six days.
While turn-around time on test results is typically two to three days, it could take as long as seven, EMA said. Anyone who has been tested more than seven days ago and hasn't received their test results may call the EMA office at 309-888-5020 and EMA may help to get the results.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and is open to anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.