Tent crew new line of defense against coronavirus at BroMenn, other hospitals

NORMAL — A new line of defense in the battle against coronavirus formed Tuesday beside two tents outside the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center emergency department.
About 35 Advocate medical professionals, some new to emergency medicine, were trained in procedures and operations of BroMenn's "overflow tent" which went operational about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The overflow tent is intended to help handle an anticipated surge of patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
"The tent is for people with fever or respiratory illness that is low acuity," meaning people who usually would go to a doctor's office, explained Alicia Allen, director of the emergency departments and critical care services for BroMenn and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.
"This tent is for people who need to be seen but don't need to be seen in the emergency department," Allen said.
The official name for the trained clinicians working in the tent?
"They're our tent crew," Allen said after leading the training.
A similar tent has been erected outside Eureka hospital and can open if needed, she said.
Meanwhile, a tent has been erected outside the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms, said Erin Nimbler, manager of emergency services.
Potential COVID patients, once in the Saint James emergency department, have separate waiting and treatment areas from other patients, Nimbler said.
At OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, the infusion clinic adjacent to the emergency department has been relocated temporarily so clinic space may be used by people who come to the emergency department with respiratory symptoms, said Dr. Paul Pedersen, vice president and chief medical officer.
BroMenn's tent went operational on the same day that the McLean County Health Department announced 14 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 62, and as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new cases statewide, bringing the state's new total to 13,549.
BroMenn's tent crew includes more than 40 nurses, doctors, physician assistants, technicians and other medical professionals from the medical center and Advocate Medical Group offices, Allen said. The overflow tent will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday during busy times.
When the overflow tent is open, patients who arrive in the emergency department parking lot will be directed to a smaller "sorting tent" where a nurse will ask them questions.
Patients with non-fever or non-respiratory symptoms will be directed to the main emergency department entrance. Patient with severe fever or respiratory symptoms will be referred to a special emergency department entrance to the south of the main entrance.
Patients with mild to moderate fever or respiratory symptoms will be referred to the overflow tent.
There they will be triaged, asked about their medical history and symptoms and directed to one of eight bays for a screening by a doctor or another advanced practice provider, Allen said.
Allen said medical professionals who have volunteered for the tent crew usually work in areas such as the cardiac cath lab, cardiology, same-day surgery, post-anesthesia care unit and Advocate Medical Group family practice offices.
"I think it's amazing having all of these people coming from all these different areas," Allen said. "Within a short amount of time, it's all come together."
Toni Scott, a registered nurse in the cardiac cath lab, was working Tuesday in the sorting tent with Becky Thornton, a medical assistant with Advocate Medical Group family practice in Lexington.
"It's what I'm meant to do," Scott said.
Dr. Brenda Kube, a family physician in LeRoy, was working in the overflow tent.
"Part of our job as physicians is public and community health," Kube said. "Right now, this is a big part of public and community health."
Erin Jacquot usually is an exercise specialist in cardiac and pulmonary rehab at BroMenn but that department is closed until April 30 so she has been helping in BroMenn's cardiology department.
She will be working in the sorting tent.
"I think this is great," Jacquot said. "They are trying to limit the exposure and keep everyone safe," Jacquot said.
"Getting this (tent) up is awesome," Jacquot said. "I hope we don't have the surge they are expecting. But if we do, we're ready."
"People are panicking right now," she continued. "We hope this is calming for people. They know we are there for them."
Elsewhere on McLean County Health Department, with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies, while picking up food, seeing your health care provider, traveling on public transportation, interacting with co-workers when close interaction is unavoidable and when feeling sick.
Instructions on making and using homemade cloth face coverings are at www.cdc.gov.
In Peoria, OSF HealthCare noted that revenue has declined as non-urgent medical procedures and services have been postponed. Recognizing that front-line workers need resources to do their job, OSF is reducing the salaries of its top executives by at least 5 percent.
