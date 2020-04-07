Tent crew new line of defense against coronavirus at BroMenn, other hospitals

Toni Scott, a registered nurse in the cardiac cath lab, was working Tuesday in the sorting tent with Becky Thornton, a medical assistant with Advocate Medical Group family practice in Lexington.

"It's what I'm meant to do," Scott said.

Dr. Brenda Kube, a family physician in LeRoy, was working in the overflow tent.

"Part of our job as physicians is public and community health," Kube said. "Right now, this is a big part of public and community health."

Erin Jacquot usually is an exercise specialist in cardiac and pulmonary rehab at BroMenn but that department is closed until April 30 so she has been helping in BroMenn's cardiology department.

She will be working in the sorting tent.

"I think this is great," Jacquot said. "They are trying to limit the exposure and keep everyone safe," Jacquot said.

"Getting this (tent) up is awesome," Jacquot said. "I hope we don't have the surge they are expecting. But if we do, we're ready."

"People are panicking right now," she continued. "We hope this is calming for people. They know we are there for them."