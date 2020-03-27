Tenth person in McLean County with COVID-19 in ICU; Macon County has first case

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight and McNeal were at the McLean County fairgrounds on Friday afternoon for setup of a COVID-19 testing site that opens Saturday for people who meet certain criteria.

Asked how many people in McLean County may have COVID-19, McKnight said there is "no real way to estimate that" because testing has been limited.

Her advice to people who experience COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) is to "stay home and treat yourself like you do have it to prevent spreading it if you have it or contracting it if you don't."

"The confirmation test is not going to change the treatment," she said. "We encourage you to stay home and treat those symptoms."

When symptoms worsen, people are asked to call their health care provider who will determine whether testing or hospitalization is needed, she said.

Asked about people who want to be tested but aren't being tested because of limited testing supplies, McKnight said: "We understand their frustrations. We wish more people could be tested."