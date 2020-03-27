Testing for coronavirus expanded in McLean County for people who meet criteria

BLOOMINGTON — Testing for the new strain of coronavirus will be available to people who meet certain criteria beginning Saturday under a pilot program that is a collaboration of McLean County and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Drive-through COVID-19 testing begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 2301 W. Market St., Bloomington, and will continue there until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out, said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. Testing will continue each day beginning at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until testing supplies run out, she said.

The testing would be for health care workers with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, first responders with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, people 65 and older with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and patients with underlying medical conditions with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.