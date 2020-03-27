Testing for coronavirus expanded in McLean County for people who meet criteria

BLOOMINGTON — Testing for the new strain of coronavirus will be available to people who meet certain criteria beginning Saturday under a pilot program that is a collaboration of McLean County and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Drive-through COVID-19 testing begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 2301 W. Market St., Bloomington, and will continue there until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out, said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. Testing will continue each day beginning at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until testing supplies run out, she said.
The testing would be for health care workers with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, first responders with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, people 65 and older with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and patients with underlying medical conditions with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
"We see so much value in being able to increase testing capacity in Central Illinois through testing sites like this one," McKnight said. "We know that access to testing in our area and across the country has been a source of frustration and confusion. And while testing will not be an instant solution for COVID-19, we hope it will allow us to have a more accurate picture of what is happening in our community and help us in our fight to stop the spread of the virus."
People who have taken fever-reducing medicines within six hours of arriving at the site will not be eligible to be tested. Testing criteria may be expanded later depending on the available of testing supplies.
Upon arrival at the fairgrounds, people are required to remain in their vehicles, according to a McLean County Government statement.
Testing is limited to four people per vehicle and each must be seated at a working window. People will be required to show photo identification and health care facility employee or first-responder badge.
Medical personnel will check each person's temperature with a no-touch thermometer and use a swab to obtain a sample from each person's nose. People who don't meet HHS testing criteria will be asked to return home to monitor their symptoms and contact their health care provider.
People 65 and older with symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) should limit the number of people in their vehicle, said the county government statement.
HHS will provide staff from the United States Public Health Service to operate the site with assistance from the Illinois National Guard, state and local emergency management and public health officials.
Because of anticipated demand, wait times are expected, McLean County Government said. People experiencing medical emergencies are urged to call their doctor or go to a hospital emergency department.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.