9th COVID-19 case confirmed in McLean County
McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez, left, and health department Administrator Jessica McKnight, right, talk with Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist, before announcing the county's first confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus during a news conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the department's downtown Bloomington offices. The health department on Friday confirmed a ninth case of COVID-19 in McLean County.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A ninth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in McLean County, officials announced Friday morning.

There was no information immediately available about the most recent positive test.

McLean County Health Department officials also announced 134 tests have been completed with 85 negative results and 49 others currently under investigation. Three of the patients are hospitalized. On Wednesday, officials confirmed one woman was in an intensive care unit in a local hospital.

There has been one fatality in McLean County as a result of the virus.

In Illinois, there have been 2,538 cases with 26 deaths. Those totals are expected to be updated later on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

