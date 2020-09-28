Thanksgiving food giveaway in McLean County sets goal of 2,500 meal boxes

BLOOMINGTON — The increased need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic may extend to Thanksgiving dinner, but representatives of several organizations hope McLean County residents' generosity will meet the need.
Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank, Thrivent Financial and 15 Bloomington-Normal area churches announced a goal of 2,500 meal boxes, including turkeys, for McLean County area residents in need this Thanksgiving.
The program is the annual Big Give, a two-day distribution of food for people who can't afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
"The need for food has increased throughout the pandemic and we expect that Thanksgiving will be no exception," Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, said Monday. "We feel that many more McLean County residents will be in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year than last."
Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer, said: "Even though so much of this year has been a disruption to our regular rhythms, we hope that celebrating Thanksgiving around a table with our loved ones is something everyone in the community gets to do. Even in the midst of the challenges of this year, we've seen such a generous outpouring of support from our community that we are expecting to be able to meet any increase in need this Thanksgiving."
Each meal box will consist of one turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of stuffing mix, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy, one container of French Fried Onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie and one can of evaporated milk.
Donations will be accepted at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, and at Home Sweet Home, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.
In addition, Hy-Vee in Bloomington has set Big Give shopping hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11. During those times, Hy-Vee will have a seasonal room set with stock of items needed to fill the boxes. Orders may be left at Hy-Vee for the food bank to pick up. Hy-Vee also will be selling $15 turkey cards at the register.
Shoppers at Schnucks in Bloomington and Normal have the option to buy a pre-filled shopping bag from the register for $10. Orders may be left at Schnucks for the food bank to pick up. Schnucks also will be selling $15 turkey cards at registers.
People shopping online through the Hy-Vee app for Big Give items may add "Hold for Big Give" in order pickup notes.
"Donations of all sizes, whether it is one box of stuffing or multiple cases of green beans, all are welcome," Burgess said.
Anyone in need of Thanksgiving food may come to Midwest Food Bank between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 or 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23.
Last year, 2,418 households, representing 8,918 people, received a meal box.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
