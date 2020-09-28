Thanksgiving food giveaway in McLean County sets goal of 2,500 meal boxes

Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer, said: "Even though so much of this year has been a disruption to our regular rhythms, we hope that celebrating Thanksgiving around a table with our loved ones is something everyone in the community gets to do. Even in the midst of the challenges of this year, we've seen such a generous outpouring of support from our community that we are expecting to be able to meet any increase in need this Thanksgiving."

Each meal box will consist of one turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of stuffing mix, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy, one container of French Fried Onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie and one can of evaporated milk.

Donations will be accepted at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, and at Home Sweet Home, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.

In addition, Hy-Vee in Bloomington has set Big Give shopping hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11. During those times, Hy-Vee will have a seasonal room set with stock of items needed to fill the boxes. Orders may be left at Hy-Vee for the food bank to pick up. Hy-Vee also will be selling $15 turkey cards at the register.