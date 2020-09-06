The Bonutti Battle: Supporters and opponents speak out

"Our partnership allows me to focus on continuing my research and development," Bonutti said.

Bonutti said he has published more than 100 papers, has more than 400 patients and more than 700 licenses for medical products. He said during his 30 years of contributing to the Effingham community he has never had to ask for or received any financial incentives from the city of Effingham.

"Sarah Bush Lincoln is providing all capital to build a first-rate medical building," he said.

"The clinic we are asking to build is a high quality building that will combine several Effingham medical practices into one location, and streamline services, and create efficiencies and comfort for all our patients," Bonutti said. "It is amazing that Sarah Bush Lincoln is willing to invest $35 million into a state-of-the-art building for our community. This new facility is its long-term commitment to providing jobs, and quality of care in the Effingham community."

"Even HSHS agrees the Bonutti Clinic needs to be replaced," Bonutti said. "This certificate of application spells out specifically why the space is needed and how it will be used."