The hunt must go on: COVID-19 changes Easter plans

But because of the coronavirus, members knew the event would have to be canceled. Since they still wanted to do something for the kids, they designed the paper eggs, which will have motivational words or phrases for the kids to find and write down.

“We wanted to keep it positive because of the coronavirus and we think we have done that,” he said. “They are uplifting, positive words. They will be visible from the sidewalk, so we are keeping that social distancing in place. They have a week to find everything at their leisure so they are not all out at one time.”

Participants will need to write the words they find and e-mail that word list to organizers no later than 12 p.m. April 13. Those with the most correct words on their list will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn and Gifts.