The hunt must go on: COVID-19 changes Easter plans

BLOOMINGTON — Easter egg hunts across the state were canceled because of the shelter-in-place order imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. But one Bloomington neighborhood revamped its annual event so children can participate in a modified version.
Rhonda Massie, the social media director for the Founders Grove Neighborhood Association in Bloomington, said a scavenger hunt of sorts will replace the egg hunt.
“We’ve asked some families to post paper eggs with encouraging/positive words on them in either a front-facing window or on their front door,” she said. “Participants will have approximately one week to scour the neighborhood and locate as many of the 33 eggs as they can.”
Todd Trainor, the FGNA social chair director, came up with the idea.
“Our neighborhood is pretty active with a number of activities throughout the year and one of the things we have always looked forward to is the Easter egg hunt,” he said. “We have always done it on a property on East Grove Street. Neighbors donate candy and we fill big Easter eggs and the Easter bunny shows up for pictures.”
But because of the coronavirus, members knew the event would have to be canceled. Since they still wanted to do something for the kids, they designed the paper eggs, which will have motivational words or phrases for the kids to find and write down.
“We wanted to keep it positive because of the coronavirus and we think we have done that,” he said. “They are uplifting, positive words. They will be visible from the sidewalk, so we are keeping that social distancing in place. They have a week to find everything at their leisure so they are not all out at one time.”
Participants will need to write the words they find and e-mail that word list to organizers no later than 12 p.m. April 13. Those with the most correct words on their list will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn and Gifts.
The neighborhood, which is lined with historic homes with a diverse character and personality and shaded by large trees, bordered by State Street, Mercer Avenue, Washington Street and Oakland Avenue, holds family-oriented events throughout the year. Those include the annual Fourth of July parade, monthly happy hours, scavenger hunts, ice cream socials, parades, live music, book clubs and many others.
“This gives the kids something to do while they are home-bound, and they can get out at their leisure, still within the confines of social distancing and we think it will be kind of fun,” he said.
The neighborhood includes 925 homes.
“We will give them a guide, but not the actual addresses, so we won’t make it too easy on them, but we just want the kids to have a good time,” he said.
On Sunday, the Easter Bunny appeared at a home on East Grove Street to wave to the children of the neighborhood.
"It's nice for the kids to be out and doing something," said Angie Weis of Bloomington, who was there with two of her grandchildren. "It's nice for the kids to be out and doing something. This is such great neighborhood."
Kendra Paitz, who has lived in the Founders Grove neighborhood for 11 years, said the egg hunt with eggs in windows and the Easter Bunny on the porch on Grove Street was "a nice diversion."
Lenore Sobota contributed to this story.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.