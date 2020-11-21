The latest Illinois COVID numbers: 127 new deaths, 11,891 cases added

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 127 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases.

The deaths included two Champaign men over 70 years old, two LaSalle County men over 80 years old, a woman from Logan County in her 80s, a woman from Peoria County in her 80s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from Sangamon County, and five Tazewell County residents including a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.

As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 646,286 cases in Illinois, including 11,430 deaths.

As of Friday night, 6,175 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 patients were in the ICU and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

