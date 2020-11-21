The latest Illinois COVID numbers: 127 new deaths, 11,891 cases added

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 127 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases.
The deaths included two Champaign men over 70 years old, two LaSalle County men over 80 years old, a woman from Logan County in her 80s, a woman from Peoria County in her 80s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from Sangamon County, and five Tazewell County residents including a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.
As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 646,286 cases in Illinois, including 11,430 deaths.
As of Friday night, 6,175 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 patients were in the ICU and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 11.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 13.2%.
McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 807 people tested at this Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Friday.
During the past week, DeWitt County added 73 new cases, to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 600 since March. Three DeWitt County residents – two females in their 80s and one female in her 90s – which brings the total number of DeWitt County residents who have died to 11 since March.
