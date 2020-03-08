The Links, Inc. looks forward to annual scholarship tea among slate of service projects in Central Illinois

“This is really targeted to those that are underrepresented and under-served so primarily women of color, and men, just because we also know studies have shown that women of color are dying at higher rates than their counterparts from breast cancer,” Shrader said. “There could be a variety of reasons, and sometimes it is access; sometimes it is follow-up. Sometimes it is a fear of going to the doctors or having a breast exam. So we try to remove all of those doubts and all of those barriers.”

To help ensure women can attend Taking Steps, The Links members offer free daycare and transportation for the event.

“We really want to make sure that women understand how committed we are to this. We are trying to provide any and every means necessary to get you there and help you understand and take charge of your own health. Be a champion for your own health,” Shrader said.

Other avenues for service include hosting a walk for the American Heart Association and helping a student buy a new instrument before he headed to college to study music education.