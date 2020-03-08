The Links, Inc. looks forward to annual scholarship tea among slate of service projects in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Central Illinois chapter of The Links, Inc. spend one day a year dressing up for a fancy tea party, but most days these women are finding ways to serve as much of their communities as possible.
The Central Illinois chapter encompasses Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Champaign-Urbana and Decatur with more than 30 women united by the simple goal of doing good in their communities.
“Our purpose really is around that civic, that educational and that intercultural connection that we have,” said Melissa Shrader, president of the local chapter, which was chartered in 1975.
The Links, Inc. is an international public service organization of more than 16,000 African American professional women of color. The five facets of the organization are the arts, services to youth, health and human services and national and international trends and services.
About eight programs are sponsored by the Central Illinois chapter throughout the year, but the largest fundraiser and dedication to the youth is the scholarship tea.
The 18th annual scholarship tea will take place April 4 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the silent auction with the tea service and luncheon beginning at noon.
This year, 12 high school students and two community college students will be awarded scholarships and recognized for their hard work.
With the theme “A Taste of Tea and All That Jazz,” this event is one part of The Links’ efforts to “enrich the lives of these young people, and these students really are the best and the brightest of their schools,” Shrader said.
Actress and singer Cynda Williams will provide entertainment, which always has an inspirational angle. All proceeds from the tea help to fund future scholarships.
“It’s great, it's a fun afternoon and ... you get to dress up a little bit,” said Juanita Smith, recording secretary for the Central Illinois chapter.
The Links, Inc. also takes part in the Joint Scholarship Celebration alongside several Divine Nine Greek organizations. Shrader said what separates her organization from others is The Links members’ commitment to both service and friendship and that each woman who joins is invited and must uphold service requirements to maintain membership.
You have free articles remaining.
“We look for women that are actively involved in their communities that they live and serve and it is by invitation only to join our organization,” Shrader said.
The Links, Inc. members extend their service to youth with the PETALS program mentorship with African American girls from Bloomington and Peoria high schools.
“(The goal is to) provide them someone that looks like them that can relate to them for their goals because many times these young ladies may not have ever seen someone who has graduated college or in the medical field or doctors or lawyers or other teachers, what have you,” Shrader said. “So we really try to represent that to them and relate to them, you know meet them where they are and then really just try to encourage them and help them want to succeed and go further.”
In preparation for the scholarship tea, Smith said the girls learn about etiquette and had the opportunity to shop for formal wear to make the event even more special.
Outside schools, The Links, Inc. also partners with several local organizations and nonprofits, including a program called Taking Steps with Susan G. Komen.
Members work to meet the community where they are, offering free mammograms and programs involving breast health to under-served and underrepresented communities.
“This is really targeted to those that are underrepresented and under-served so primarily women of color, and men, just because we also know studies have shown that women of color are dying at higher rates than their counterparts from breast cancer,” Shrader said. “There could be a variety of reasons, and sometimes it is access; sometimes it is follow-up. Sometimes it is a fear of going to the doctors or having a breast exam. So we try to remove all of those doubts and all of those barriers.”
To help ensure women can attend Taking Steps, The Links members offer free daycare and transportation for the event.
“We really want to make sure that women understand how committed we are to this. We are trying to provide any and every means necessary to get you there and help you understand and take charge of your own health. Be a champion for your own health,” Shrader said.
Other avenues for service include hosting a walk for the American Heart Association and helping a student buy a new instrument before he headed to college to study music education.
“Our organization truly is rooted in friendship and in service and that dictates everything that we do. It is not just in words, but it’s in deed,” Shrader said. “We really want to make sure that we come in the spirit of friendship, always to help, always to enhance, always to uplift the community and also one another.”
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2019 stories
In 2019, I jumped from covering education to courts and everything in between, and the entire Pantagraph staff produced countless stories that are sure to stick with us for years to come.
In this year, I faced a multitude of new experiences — some joyful, others challenging. Here's a quick look at my top five most memorable, with one bonus story because five is just too few.
Tri-Valley and other local school districts try out digital learning days in place of traditional snow days. The long winter offered more oppo…
A fire in the warehouse buildings at Wright's Furniture in Pontiac sent up plumes of black smoke that could be seen from 20 miles away but spa…
On the anniversary of the Columbine shootings, Central Illinois schools talk security, resource officers and active shooter drills.
A January snowstorm dropped up to 8 inches in Central Illinois leading to a surplus of cancellations, food deliveries and sledding.
Cynthia Baker was found guilty of murdering 8-year-old Rica Rountree in a trial that exposed the McLean County jury to videos of her abuse.
Meeting Chief Warrant Officer Herb Stevens warrants an honorable mention in my year in review. The Pantagraph's Stories of Honor series gave u…
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.