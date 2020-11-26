 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund 11/26/20: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund 11/26/20: See who donated

Goodfellow

Robert and Mary Ann Bye, $50

Ed and Sally Rust, $5,000

Anonymous, $100; love, joy and peace

Kathy and Dan Steadman, $100; in memory of Ron Knapp and Ed Steadman

Jerry and Suzie Kukuck, $25; O come let us adore him

Betty Salch, $25

Tom and Carole Barger, $100

Vern McGinnis, $100

D. Mueller, $50

Mike and Sally Stockum, $100; in memory of Caet Stockum

Joanne Dorneden, $100; in memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph and Leona Zabel 

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Mitchell, $100

Marilyn Myer, $100

Irene Niccum, $25; in memory of Mel Tulle

Cathy Johnson, $50; Merry Christmas to Nikko, Sam, Bosley and Bruce! Love from Annabelle and Samantha

La'Von Thedens, $25; in memory and honor of loved ones!

Anonymous, $60

Dave and Jane Kruger, $100

Bill and Susan Sulaski, $150; Christmas greetings to all

Tina Grimes, $25; in memory of my sister Gale Buzard, gone but never forgotten

Anonymous, $150

Today: $6,535

To date: $6,535

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

