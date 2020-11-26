The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund 11/26/20: See who donated

Robert and Mary Ann Bye, $50
Ed and Sally Rust, $5,000
Anonymous, $100; love, joy and peace
Kathy and Dan Steadman, $100; in memory of Ron Knapp and Ed Steadman
Jerry and Suzie Kukuck, $25; O come let us adore him
Betty Salch, $25
Tom and Carole Barger, $100
Vern McGinnis, $100
D. Mueller, $50
Mike and Sally Stockum, $100; in memory of Caet Stockum
Joanne Dorneden, $100; in memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph and Leona Zabel
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Mitchell, $100
Marilyn Myer, $100
Irene Niccum, $25; in memory of Mel Tulle
Cathy Johnson, $50; Merry Christmas to Nikko, Sam, Bosley and Bruce! Love from Annabelle and Samantha
La'Von Thedens, $25; in memory and honor of loved ones!
Anonymous, $60
Dave and Jane Kruger, $100
Bill and Susan Sulaski, $150; Christmas greetings to all
Tina Grimes, $25; in memory of my sister Gale Buzard, gone but never forgotten
Anonymous, $150
Today: $6,535
To date: $6,535
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.