The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund 11/27/20: See who donated

Janet and Richard Dubroff, $200; in memory of Carol Rice Ely and Connie Rice Lambert
Anonymous, $250; in loving memory of Byron Nussbaum
Anonymous, $100; in honor of our grandsons. Merry Christmas to all!
Grace A Bins, $50
Penny Brown, $150; in memory of Steve Brown
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jacob Krone
Russell and Mary Jacobs, Richard and Donna Fitzgerald, $50
Denny and Paula Myers, $100
Kay Liebenow, $50
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100; for A and J
Sylvia and Richard Clinkenbeard, $100; in loving memory of our parents: Don and Pat West, Bill and Orma Clinkenbeard
Marie Li Plue, $75; in loving memory of Mom and Dad (George and Mae Segobiano); brother Leonard; niece Missy; sister-in-law Sally. Here's to another Christmas. We all miss you a lot. Marie
Today: $1,325
To date: $7,860
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
