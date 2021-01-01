The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Kathryn Barnhill, $100; Merry Christmas to all
Anonymous, $100
Cowboy, $100; In memory of C.R. "Fuzzy" Nave
Carolyn Lishka, $100; In memory of our parents Melvin and Pearl Weed
Bob Copeland, $100; God Bless Us All
Anonymous, $100; In honor of all the veterans and seniors in nursing homes waiting to see family
Thomas Richter, $150
Lois & Jan Evans, $100; In memory of Don Evans
Anonymous, $50
Alan & Becky Nourie, $50; In memory of our parents
Dick and Marcia Primm, $100; In memory of Ralph & Mary Primm, Earl & Margaret Lipp, and Jeremy Lipp
Doug & Gail Lamb, $100; In honor of essential workers during Covid-19 with much appreciation for all you do.
A couple of Blues fans, $50; In remembrance of Gilbert "Delta Frank" Black. Thanks for playing the blues on WGLT for so many years!
Bernard and Dianne Brucker, $100; Missing Shirley, Cindy, Mark Brucker and Winston Houchens
Today: $1,300
To date: $63,300
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.