The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Kathryn Barnhill, $100; Merry Christmas to all

Anonymous, $100

Cowboy, $100; In memory of C.R. "Fuzzy" Nave

Carolyn Lishka, $100; In memory of our parents Melvin and Pearl Weed

Bob Copeland, $100; God Bless Us All

Anonymous, $100; In honor of all the veterans and seniors in nursing homes waiting to see family

Thomas Richter, $150

Lois & Jan Evans, $100; In memory of Don Evans

Anonymous, $50

Alan & Becky Nourie, $50; In memory of our parents

Dick and Marcia Primm, $100; In memory of Ralph & Mary Primm, Earl & Margaret Lipp, and Jeremy Lipp

Doug & Gail Lamb, $100; In honor of essential workers during Covid-19 with much appreciation for all you do.

A couple of Blues fans, $50; In remembrance of Gilbert "Delta Frank" Black. Thanks for playing the blues on WGLT for so many years!

Bernard and Dianne Brucker, $100; Missing Shirley, Cindy, Mark Brucker and Winston Houchens

Today: $1,300

To date: $63,300

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

