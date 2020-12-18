The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; thanks for helping the needy
Colin and Gail Manahan, $50; in memory of Colin and Marlene Manahan
Ron and Cathie Demlow, $50; in memory of Ami Jo Demlow-Wicks. Loving and missing you every day!
Nancy, $100; in memory of George
David and Maggie Gibb, $100; in memory of our son, Chris
Jean Macesich, $50; in memory of Michael Macesich. For all those families with an empty chair at the table this year
The DeCremers, $50; in honor of our good friend Paul Swiech
Greg Roop, $50; help for all the people that lost their jobs.
Today: $550
To date: $46,466
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
