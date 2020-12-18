The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; thanks for helping the needy

Colin and Gail Manahan, $50; in memory of Colin and Marlene Manahan

Ron and Cathie Demlow, $50; in memory of Ami Jo Demlow-Wicks. Loving and missing you every day!

Nancy, $100; in memory of George

David and Maggie Gibb, $100; in memory of our son, Chris

Jean Macesich, $50; in memory of Michael Macesich. For all those families with an empty chair at the table this year

The DeCremers, $50; in honor of our good friend Paul Swiech

Greg Roop, $50; help for all the people that lost their jobs.

Today: $550

To date: $46,466

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.