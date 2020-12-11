The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50; honoring Centennial Christian Church
Anonymous, $25; continue good social work
Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden, $100
Barb and George York, $100; in memory of Ed and Lorene Oertwig
Bob Beyer, $100; in loving memory of my wife, Eleanor Beyer, love and missing you so much
Dick and Dorothy, $100; Merry Christmas to all
Dorothy Allen, $50; in memory of Leona Meyers and Ronald Allen
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jelma Koehl
Anonymous, $100
Karen Smith, $100; in loving memory of my husband Tom and my son Tom (TA).
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $200; in memory of our parents
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Erin Leathers
Anonymous, $25; Merry Christmas to all
Anonymous, $250
Steve and Cheryl Cope, $200; in honor of our grandsons Nico, Caden, Dylan, Logan and Owen
Anonymous, $50; Merry Christmas
Kathy Crabtree, $100; in loving memory of Charlie Crabtree #LiveLikeCharlie
Today: $2250
To date: $37,686
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
