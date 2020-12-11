The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50; honoring Centennial Christian Church

Anonymous, $25; continue good social work

Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden, $100

Barb and George York, $100; in memory of Ed and Lorene Oertwig

Bob Beyer, $100; in loving memory of my wife, Eleanor Beyer, love and missing you so much

Dick and Dorothy, $100; Merry Christmas to all

Dorothy Allen, $50; in memory of Leona Meyers and Ronald Allen

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jelma Koehl

Anonymous, $100

Karen Smith, $100; in loving memory of my husband Tom and my son Tom (TA).

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $200; in memory of our parents

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Erin Leathers

Anonymous, $25; Merry Christmas to all

Anonymous, $250

Steve and Cheryl Cope, $200; in honor of our grandsons Nico, Caden, Dylan, Logan and Owen