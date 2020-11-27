 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

Goodfellow

Janet and Richard Dubroff, $200; in memory of Carol Rice Ely and Connie Rice Lambert

Anonymous, $250; in loving memory of Byron Nussbaum

Anonymous, $100; in honor of our grandsons. Merry Christmas to all!

Grace A Bins, $50

Penny Brown, $150; in memory of Steve Brown

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jacob Krone

Russell and Mary Jacobs, Richard and Donna Fitzgerald, $50

Denny and Paula Myers, $100

Kay Liebenow, $50

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100; for A and J

Sylvia and Richard Clinkenbeard, $100; in loving memory of our parents: Don and Pat West, Bill and Orma Clinkenbeard

Marie Li Plue, $75; in loving memory of Mom and Dad (George and Mae Segobiano); brother Leonard; niece Missy; sister-in-law Sally. Here's to another Christmas. We all miss you a lot. Marie

Today: $1,325

To date: $7,860

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

