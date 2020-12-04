The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Norm and Susan Carlson, $100; in honor of Ethel Slagell; in memory of Charles and Sophie Goodman

Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of Raymond and Kathryn Killian

Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of William C. Butler

June P. Zimmerman, $200; in memory of the deceased loved ones in our family. June Z

Marty and Patsy Oman, $100

Teri and Beth Liston, $250; in memory of Geoff, Phyllis and Harold Liston. All were full of life and loved dearly

Terry and Cheryl Surratt, $100; in memory of our loving parents

Charles and Diana McLean, $100

Lillian Ringger, $100; God's blessing

Anonymous, $200

Dan and JoAnn Duncan, $50; merry Christmas to all!

Wayne H and Marilyn Ericson, $200; in memory of Floriene and Alvin, Bessie and Carl, our parents

Julie Williams, $100; in memory of Mike and Cory

Michael and Mary Jo Fowler, $100; in loving memory of Donna Fowler and Thomas Stratton