 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellow

Norm and Susan Carlson, $100; in honor of Ethel Slagell; in memory of Charles and Sophie Goodman

Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of Raymond and Kathryn Killian

Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of William C. Butler

June P. Zimmerman, $200; in memory of the deceased loved ones in our family. June Z

Marty and Patsy Oman, $100

Teri and Beth Liston, $250; in memory of Geoff, Phyllis and Harold Liston. All were full of life and loved dearly

Terry and Cheryl Surratt, $100; in memory of our loving parents

Charles and Diana McLean, $100

Lillian Ringger, $100; God's blessing

Anonymous, $200

Dan and JoAnn Duncan, $50; merry Christmas to all!

Wayne H and Marilyn Ericson, $200; in memory of Floriene and Alvin, Bessie and Carl, our parents

Julie Williams, $100; in memory of Mike and Cory

Michael and Mary Jo Fowler, $100; in loving memory of Donna Fowler and Thomas Stratton

Mary Lou Mercier, $100; in memory of E.B. Mercier and David Mercier

Jane Magee, $50; in memory of the Magee and Hanover families

Today: $1,950

To date: $22,643

Setting it right

The following donors' named were incorrect in previous lists:

Helen Goldrick, $100; for John

Carolyn and Duane Yockey, $100

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Woman dies in Kreitzer Ave. fire in Bloomington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News