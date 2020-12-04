The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Norm and Susan Carlson, $100; in honor of Ethel Slagell; in memory of Charles and Sophie Goodman
Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of Raymond and Kathryn Killian
Wade and Nora Butler family, $100; in honor of William C. Butler
June P. Zimmerman, $200; in memory of the deceased loved ones in our family. June Z
Marty and Patsy Oman, $100
Teri and Beth Liston, $250; in memory of Geoff, Phyllis and Harold Liston. All were full of life and loved dearly
Terry and Cheryl Surratt, $100; in memory of our loving parents
Charles and Diana McLean, $100
Lillian Ringger, $100; God's blessing
Anonymous, $200
Dan and JoAnn Duncan, $50; merry Christmas to all!
Wayne H and Marilyn Ericson, $200; in memory of Floriene and Alvin, Bessie and Carl, our parents
Julie Williams, $100; in memory of Mike and Cory
Michael and Mary Jo Fowler, $100; in loving memory of Donna Fowler and Thomas Stratton
Mary Lou Mercier, $100; in memory of E.B. Mercier and David Mercier
Jane Magee, $50; in memory of the Magee and Hanover families
Today: $1,950
To date: $22,643
Setting it right
The following donors' named were incorrect in previous lists:
Helen Goldrick, $100; for John
Carolyn and Duane Yockey, $100
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
