 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellow

Gina and Mike Biggs, $100

Anonymous, $100

James and Barb Cook, $60

Barbara Barthelemy, $20

Mark, Wendy, Brandon, Bryce and Amber Heiniger, $50; in loving memory of Austin Heiniger

Howard Little, $100; memory of my dear Dona

Grandma B, $50; in honor of my grandchildren, Dalton and Ashley

Joan Gummere, $25

Phyllis Juers, $20; in loving memory of Juers Family

Dave, Dick, Jane and Lee, $100; in memory of Don and Milly Templeton from their children

Today: $625

To date: $10,860

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Maxwell Park at home with golf and nature

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News