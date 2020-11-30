The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Gina and Mike Biggs, $100
Anonymous, $100
James and Barb Cook, $60
Barbara Barthelemy, $20
Mark, Wendy, Brandon, Bryce and Amber Heiniger, $50; in loving memory of Austin Heiniger
Howard Little, $100; memory of my dear Dona
Grandma B, $50; in honor of my grandchildren, Dalton and Ashley
Joan Gummere, $25
Phyllis Juers, $20; in loving memory of Juers Family
Dave, Dick, Jane and Lee, $100; in memory of Don and Milly Templeton from their children
Today: $625
To date: $10,860
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.