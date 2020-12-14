The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in honor of our children and grandchildren. In memory of our parents John and Anita and Bill and Frances.

Susan Hummel, $100; Courtney, I miss you every day.

Jerry and Carol Miller, $50; in memory of deceased family members

Jon Stein, $25; in memory of my father David Stein

Marilyn Braught, $300; peace and good health for us all in 2021

Gary and Michele, $100; in memory of our mother, Jo Nettleton, and in honor of our father, Howard Nettleton

Anonymous, $100

Steven and Mickey Laskowski, $100

Scott and Sandy Childers, $50; in memory of JoAnn Childers and Frances Hankins

Pat Bayles and family, $100; in memory of our loved ones, Eldon Bayles, Noble and Lucille Miller and Glen and Edith Bayles

Elizabeth McCain, $100; in memory of Homer, Bernice and Michael McCain, plus Aunt Roselyn

Today: $1,125

To date: $41,786

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.