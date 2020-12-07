The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Dad-Mom-Rick-Danielle-Brett, $100; in loving memory of Chad Campbell
Anonymous, $50; thoughts of happy times with Lucy, Hub, Rod & Kate. Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $100; in memory of J.D. (Jack) and Cilf Aldridge
Darrell and Sadie Brommer, $100; in memory of Casey and Draco
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Kay Schultz
Anonymous, $75
Russ and Joan Higgins, $50; Merry Christmas
Jim and Sharon Jaeger, $100; in memory of our parents
Kathy Schniedwind, $25; in memory of my parents Bob and Sue Schniedwind
Anonymous, $25; in memory of Doug Schmied
Bill and Bev Gale, $100; our children and grandchildren
David and Sandy Young, $250
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50
Norm and Judy Rocke, $90; in memory of Don and Bev Seiler and Norm and Emma Rocke
Larry and Faith Meyer, $100
A friend, $25
Thomas and Leanne Pech, $150; Merry Christmas
Barbara Starcevic, $100; in memory of my mother, Gail and Lou. They honored "Jesus as the reason for the season"
Anonymous, $75; in memory of our loving parents
Anonymous, $400; in memory of our parents Warren and Alene Simmons and Warren and Marian Baker
Anonymous, $20; in loving memory of my son Gary Deerwester. I love and miss you so much
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $75; in memory of Ronnie, Austin, Jackie and Marge
Connie and Holley Hinthorn, $75; in memory of our fathers and Roger Hinthorn
Sheri Strohl, $50; remembering gun violence victims, thinking of survivors, and honoring the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action. May the holidays land gently for all
Jeff and Debi Sieg, $75; in memory of Chris. Merry Christmas
Lisa Bach, $100; in memory of my loving husband Jon Bach
George and Judith Myers, $100; in memory of our daughter Linda Carol Myers
Tom Wait, $50
Michael Schilkofski, $50; in memory of Charles and Helen Schilkofski and Bernand and Goldia Williams
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Scott
Randy and Shelly Brooks, $25; in memory of Danny Brooks. You are missed at North Greens Golf Course
Randy and Shelly Brooks, $25; in loving memory of a sweet friend, Dena Manley
Today: $3,010
To date: $32,003
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
