The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Barbara Starcevic, $100; in memory of my mother, Gail and Lou. They honored "Jesus as the reason for the season"

Anonymous, $75; in memory of our loving parents

Anonymous, $400; in memory of our parents Warren and Alene Simmons and Warren and Marian Baker

Anonymous, $20; in loving memory of my son Gary Deerwester. I love and miss you so much

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $75; in memory of Ronnie, Austin, Jackie and Marge

Connie and Holley Hinthorn, $75; in memory of our fathers and Roger Hinthorn

Sheri Strohl, $50; remembering gun violence victims, thinking of survivors, and honoring the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action. May the holidays land gently for all

Jeff and Debi Sieg, $75; in memory of Chris. Merry Christmas

Lisa Bach, $100; in memory of my loving husband Jon Bach

George and Judith Myers, $100; in memory of our daughter Linda Carol Myers

Tom Wait, $50

Michael Schilkofski, $50; in memory of Charles and Helen Schilkofski and Bernand and Goldia Williams