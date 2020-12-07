 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Dad-Mom-Rick-Danielle-Brett, $100; in loving memory of Chad Campbell

Anonymous, $50; thoughts of happy times with Lucy, Hub, Rod & Kate. Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $100; in memory of J.D. (Jack) and Cilf Aldridge

Darrell and Sadie Brommer, $100; in memory of Casey and Draco

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Kay Schultz

Anonymous, $75

Russ and Joan Higgins, $50; Merry Christmas

Jim and Sharon Jaeger, $100; in memory of our parents

Kathy Schniedwind, $25; in memory of my parents Bob and Sue Schniedwind

Anonymous, $25; in memory of Doug Schmied

Bill and Bev Gale, $100; our children and grandchildren

David and Sandy Young, $250

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $50

Norm and Judy Rocke, $90; in memory of Don and Bev Seiler and Norm and Emma Rocke

Larry and Faith Meyer, $100

A friend, $25

Thomas and Leanne Pech, $150; Merry Christmas

Barbara Starcevic, $100; in memory of my mother, Gail and Lou. They honored "Jesus as the reason for the season"

Anonymous, $75; in memory of our loving parents

Anonymous, $400; in memory of our parents Warren and Alene Simmons and Warren and Marian Baker

Anonymous, $20; in loving memory of my son Gary Deerwester. I love and miss you so much

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $75; in memory of Ronnie, Austin, Jackie and Marge

Connie and Holley Hinthorn, $75; in memory of our fathers and Roger Hinthorn

Sheri Strohl, $50; remembering gun violence victims, thinking of survivors, and honoring the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action. May the holidays land gently for all

Jeff and Debi Sieg, $75; in memory of Chris. Merry Christmas

Lisa Bach, $100; in memory of my loving husband Jon Bach

George and Judith Myers, $100; in memory of our daughter Linda Carol Myers

Tom Wait, $50

Michael Schilkofski, $50; in memory of Charles and Helen Schilkofski and Bernand and Goldia Williams

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Scott

Randy and Shelly Brooks, $25; in memory of Danny Brooks. You are missed at North Greens Golf Course

Randy and Shelly Brooks, $25; in loving memory of a sweet friend, Dena Manley

Today: $3,010

To date: $32,003

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

