The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Judy, $100; in memory of Rick Wills, Randy Wills. We miss you

Anonymous, $300; in loving memory of our parents, Barbara Milne, Richard Anderson, Arnold Zimmer

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $200

The Edwards Family, $50; in memory of Tom Edwards

Chris, Kim, Zack and Reagan Behl, $100; in honor of grandparents Behl and Scho

Patricia Radue, $25; in memory of my son, John Radue. Sharing his love for those in need.

All your grandkids, $50; in memory of our PaPa C.J. Stolfa. Wish we had you here with us. We love you. Merry Christmas, PaPa!

Carla and Steve Pinneke, $500

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $25; in honor of Brad Trainor/OLC from your BAP

Anonymous, $50; in memory of our dad, Holley, and our brother, Roger. God Bless all front line workers

Joanne McCoin, $50; in memory of my parents, Joe and Doris Shilts, and my Aunt Marge Shilts

K. Megan Hopper, $40; in memory of Dale F. Hopper

Today: $1,590

To date: $50,821

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.