The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Judy, $100; in memory of Rick Wills, Randy Wills. We miss you
Anonymous, $300; in loving memory of our parents, Barbara Milne, Richard Anderson, Arnold Zimmer
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $200
The Edwards Family, $50; in memory of Tom Edwards
Chris, Kim, Zack and Reagan Behl, $100; in honor of grandparents Behl and Scho
Patricia Radue, $25; in memory of my son, John Radue. Sharing his love for those in need.
All your grandkids, $50; in memory of our PaPa C.J. Stolfa. Wish we had you here with us. We love you. Merry Christmas, PaPa!
Carla and Steve Pinneke, $500
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $25; in honor of Brad Trainor/OLC from your BAP
Anonymous, $50; in memory of our dad, Holley, and our brother, Roger. God Bless all front line workers
Joanne McCoin, $50; in memory of my parents, Joe and Doris Shilts, and my Aunt Marge Shilts
K. Megan Hopper, $40; in memory of Dale F. Hopper
Today: $1,590
To date: $50,821
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.