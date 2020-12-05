The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

Dan and Judy Holder, $100

Doug and Sandy Haas, $100; remembering Jack, Mary, Vernon and Amelia

Jay and Jackie Jackson, $100; in loving memory of family and friends

Shery Doran, $500

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50; God bless us all

Karen Funk, $100; wishing God's blessings of peace and comfort to all

Jerry and Carole Ringer, $200

Bill Sergeant, $100; in memory of Benjamin, forever in our hearts

Anonymous, $50; in memory of local COVID victims

Bruce and Teresa Compton, $50; in memory of our grandson, Logan Riordan

Rick and Annette Harnish, $50

Anonymous, $300; in memory of Amy, Walt, Denny and Jerry

George T. Kauffold and Lori Bittle, $25; for all of our loved ones, past and present

Anonymous, $200

Dick and Vicki Haab, $100; counting our blessings

Jeff Ferris, $100

Anonymous, $300; missing you as much as the day you passed, Don.

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Lowell Winterland, Dale Winterland, Lee Bownan and Henry Redding

Jan Harden, $100; in memory of Warren Harden

Steve and Julie Paska, $25

Cheryl Lowney, $50; in memory of my good friend Doris Salvati

Tobe and Celeste Bradley, $75

Cathy Clary, $250; season greetings

Anonymous, $75; in memory of Aaron and Gertie Riggs

Steve and Peggy Whelan, $100

Anonymous, $75

Denny, $50; in memory of Anna Mae

Linda, $50; in memory of Dick

Sherry and Steve Shipley, $100; in memory of all loved ones

Carol Pillow, $50; in loving memory Bill, Barbara and Leigh Pillow, Wendell and Ruth Coleman

Today: $3,575

To date: $26,218

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

