The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in memory of our loved ones
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jack Currin
Anonymous, $50; thankful for blessings received despite all of 2020 challenges
Anonymous, $300; in memory of Andy and Mary Ferrara
Anonymous, $200; in memory of Patty Foltz and Judy Becker
Myrna Boward, $100; in memory of Louie, Todd and Jay. Miss them all every day
Bill and Sharon Phelan, $50; in loving memory of our son, Nickolas
Mike and Mary O'Donnell, $100
Bellas Family, $150
Anonymous, $100
Joe and Lois Morrow, $100
Carole Fedden, $100; in loving memory of my husband Bob Fedden
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50 Merry Christmas
Today: $1,600
To date: $39,286
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
