The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in memory of our loved ones

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Jack Currin

Anonymous, $50; thankful for blessings received despite all of 2020 challenges

Anonymous, $300; in memory of Andy and Mary Ferrara

Anonymous, $200; in memory of Patty Foltz and Judy Becker

Myrna Boward, $100; in memory of Louie, Todd and Jay. Miss them all every day

Bill and Sharon Phelan, $50; in loving memory of our son, Nickolas

Mike and Mary O'Donnell, $100

Bellas Family, $150

Anonymous, $100

Joe and Lois Morrow, $100

Carole Fedden, $100; in loving memory of my husband Bob Fedden

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50 Merry Christmas

Today: $1,600

To date: $39,286

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.