The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Vanessa Walker, $100; in loving memory of Jack and Marilyn Bechtel
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of my Mom
Roger and Jeanene Payne, $100; in memory of Hank O. Payne
Anonymous, $50
Lee Ann and Steve Rever, $100
Ed and Teresa, $50; in loving memory of our parents, Bill, Donna, Leo and Joan. We miss you
Tim Scott, $60; in honor of my parents 60th wedding anniversary
Kay Moore, $50; in loving memory of my husband Bob Moore
Anonymous, $200; Happy Holidays
Jill McLaughlin, $100; in memory of Isabel and Fred Wheeler. Thank you, Mom and Dad for all the happy Christmas days gone by
Anonymous, $100
Sue Clark, $100
Anonymous, $150; in memory of our parents and brother, Harold and Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les and Dorothy Luehrs and Ronnie Luehrs
Bonnie and Connie, $100; in memory of our good friend, Kay Foster
Jay Pfister, $50
Son, the good one, $100; in memory of Mom and Pop. Merry Christmas
Today: $1,510
To date: $47,976
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
