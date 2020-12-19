 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Vanessa Walker, $100; in loving memory of Jack and Marilyn Bechtel

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of my Mom

Roger and Jeanene Payne, $100; in memory of Hank O. Payne

Anonymous, $50

Lee Ann and Steve Rever, $100

Ed and Teresa, $50; in loving memory of our parents, Bill, Donna, Leo and Joan. We miss you

Tim Scott, $60; in honor of my parents 60th wedding anniversary

Kay Moore, $50; in loving memory of my husband Bob Moore

Anonymous, $200; Happy Holidays

Jill McLaughlin, $100; in memory of Isabel and Fred Wheeler. Thank you, Mom and Dad for all the happy Christmas days gone by

Anonymous, $100

Sue Clark, $100

Anonymous, $150; in memory of our parents and brother, Harold and Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les and Dorothy Luehrs and Ronnie Luehrs

Bonnie and Connie, $100; in memory of our good friend, Kay Foster

Jay Pfister, $50

Son, the good one, $100; in memory of Mom and Pop. Merry Christmas

Today: $1,510

To date: $47,976

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

