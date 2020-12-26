The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Kim Erickson, $50; in memory of my parents David and Shirley Schultz
Gil and Betty Dorsey, $100
Ewing Manor Monday docents and volunteers, $170; to honor Hazle Buck Ewing, suffragist extraordinaire
Ron Gregory, $100; in memory of Marlene, Brian, Sheryl and Kim
Greg and Angela Lawler, $100
Anonymous, $1,000; in memory of all our loved ones lost to COVID-19
Kendall and Alaine Miller, $300; in memory of parents, Arnold and Florence Miller and Reuben Freese
Nate and Carol Sims, $100; in loving memory of Lucile Broster and Howard Bell
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $200
Arlen and Susan Sieg, $100; remembering our parents, Wilber and Lois Sieg, Homer and Bernice McCain, and brother, Michael McCain. Thank you to all health care and essential workers
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of our son, Brandon Auer, and his grandpa, Jake Auer
J. Vadela, $100; in honor of COVID fighters
Anonymous, $50
Today: $2,620
To date: $57,850
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.