The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Kim Erickson, $50; in memory of my parents David and Shirley Schultz

Gil and Betty Dorsey, $100

Ewing Manor Monday docents and volunteers, $170; to honor Hazle Buck Ewing, suffragist extraordinaire

Ron Gregory, $100; in memory of Marlene, Brian, Sheryl and Kim

Greg and Angela Lawler, $100

Anonymous, $1,000; in memory of all our loved ones lost to COVID-19

Kendall and Alaine Miller, $300; in memory of parents, Arnold and Florence Miller and Reuben Freese

Nate and Carol Sims, $100; in loving memory of Lucile Broster and Howard Bell

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $200

Arlen and Susan Sieg, $100; remembering our parents, Wilber and Lois Sieg, Homer and Bernice McCain, and brother, Michael McCain. Thank you to all health care and essential workers

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of our son, Brandon Auer, and his grandpa, Jake Auer

J. Vadela, $100; in honor of COVID fighters

Anonymous, $50

Today: $2,620

To date: $57,850

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

