The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Thomas & Emily Barr, $100; in loving memory of Dr. Benjamin Moore, Nancy and Bruce Petersen
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Fred and Aggie Rousey and Chuck and Betty Mintus
Donna Schad, $50; in memory of Jerald Schad. In loving memory of my husband
Jean Girardi, $75
Anonymous, $100
Norma Nelson, $100; in honor of my wonderful Bloomington friends.
Michael and Kay Essig, $200; in loving memory of Kati Essig
Anonymous, $100; in honor of my mother's December birthday.
Brendan and Ann Carolan, $100; remembering Jean McDonald, Pat Scanlan, Barb and Bill Dehority, Jack Cain, Bill Pence, Dick Cully
Roanoke Concrete Products Co., $500; we wish you all a very Merry Christmas as we praise his name, Jesus Christ.
Today: $1,375
To date: $40,661
Setting it right
The following donation was incorrect in the Dec. 6 list:
Dennis and Suzann Locke, $100; in memory of Harold and Lucille Locke
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
