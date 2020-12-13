 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Thomas & Emily Barr, $100; in loving memory of Dr. Benjamin Moore, Nancy and Bruce Petersen

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Fred and Aggie Rousey and Chuck and Betty Mintus

Donna Schad, $50; in memory of Jerald Schad. In loving memory of my husband

Jean Girardi, $75

Anonymous, $100

Norma Nelson, $100; in honor of my wonderful Bloomington friends.

Michael and Kay Essig, $200; in loving memory of Kati Essig

Anonymous, $100; in honor of my mother's December birthday.

Brendan and Ann Carolan, $100; remembering Jean McDonald, Pat Scanlan, Barb and Bill Dehority, Jack Cain, Bill Pence, Dick Cully

Roanoke Concrete Products Co., $500; we wish you all a very Merry Christmas as we praise his name, Jesus Christ.

Today: $1,375

To date: $40,661

Setting it right

The following donation was incorrect in the Dec. 6 list:

Dennis and Suzann Locke, $100; in memory of Harold and Lucille Locke

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

