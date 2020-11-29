The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Alice Carlson, $150; in memory of my parents and two brothers

Bob and Nancy Daniels, $100; in memory of Lloyd A Jackson, friend and brothers Steven and Floyd Sutter

Nancy and Joe Armstrong, $50

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Kathy Jo

Anonymous, $150; as always, in memory of my beloved husband

Today: $500

To date: $10,235

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.