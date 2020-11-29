The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Alice Carlson, $150; in memory of my parents and two brothers
Bob and Nancy Daniels, $100; in memory of Lloyd A Jackson, friend and brothers Steven and Floyd Sutter
Nancy and Joe Armstrong, $50
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Kathy Jo
Anonymous, $150; as always, in memory of my beloved husband
Today: $500
To date: $10,235
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
