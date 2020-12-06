 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Marion Jetton

Cheryl and Michael Whelan, $50; Mrs. Patricia Pence, a kind and loving lady

John and Mary Jacobs, $100

Dave Call Painting, $50

Heyworth Lady Hornets Basketball, $50; all area athletes waiting to return to the court

Ron and Lori Spencer, $100; McLean County health care workers and educators

Joe and Sherrie Auth, $75

Joseph Delaney Sr., $150; in memory of my wife, Joanna. You are truly missed

Gene and Pat Arbuckle, $100; our parents

John and Barbara Richmond, $50

Betty Knuckles, $150; family and friends

Ron and Mary McClintock, $50; in memory of Al and Marge Lopinot

Shirley Wilson, $100; in memory of my husband Lynn and grandson Bryan

John and Chirley Esch, $50; our parents

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle

Richard Willmarth, $100; God bless all American veterans

A friend, $25; in memory of Mary and Doc Colteaux

Anonymous, $100

Russ and Mary Beth Thomas, $100; in memory of our parents, Russ and Evelyne Thomas and George and Betty Bolen

Candi, $100; in loving memory of my parents, Carrol Wissmiller and Clayetta Wissmiller. Love and miss you

Bud and Bonnie, $25; in memory of our brother/brother-in-law who left us this year for his heavenly home

Sethin, $35

Anonymous, $25; in memory of Judy Ribbe Stewart, a friend

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $50; Karen Kuhn

Bill and Charlene Zimmerman, $100

Dennis and Suzann Locke, $100; in memory of Lucille Locke

Richard Reimer, $100; Phyllis and Sammy

Donald and Patricia Schenkel, $50; love and prayers to everyone this holiday season

Anonymous, $20; blessings in 2021

Anonymous, $50; in memory of my mother, Nyota Smith

A friend, $100

Paul and Kay Swiech, $100; in memory of Marshall Miller

Ron and Vicky Klokkenga, $200

Jane Reeves, $50; in memory of Brian K. Rueger

Anonymous, $25; in memory of Tony and Norman Small, a friend

Today: $2,775

To date: $28,993

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

