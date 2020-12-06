The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Marion Jetton
Cheryl and Michael Whelan, $50; Mrs. Patricia Pence, a kind and loving lady
John and Mary Jacobs, $100
Dave Call Painting, $50
Heyworth Lady Hornets Basketball, $50; all area athletes waiting to return to the court
Ron and Lori Spencer, $100; McLean County health care workers and educators
Joe and Sherrie Auth, $75
Joseph Delaney Sr., $150; in memory of my wife, Joanna. You are truly missed
Gene and Pat Arbuckle, $100; our parents
John and Barbara Richmond, $50
Betty Knuckles, $150; family and friends
Ron and Mary McClintock, $50; in memory of Al and Marge Lopinot
Shirley Wilson, $100; in memory of my husband Lynn and grandson Bryan
John and Chirley Esch, $50; our parents
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle
Richard Willmarth, $100; God bless all American veterans
A friend, $25; in memory of Mary and Doc Colteaux
Anonymous, $100
Russ and Mary Beth Thomas, $100; in memory of our parents, Russ and Evelyne Thomas and George and Betty Bolen
Candi, $100; in loving memory of my parents, Carrol Wissmiller and Clayetta Wissmiller. Love and miss you
Bud and Bonnie, $25; in memory of our brother/brother-in-law who left us this year for his heavenly home
Sethin, $35
Anonymous, $25; in memory of Judy Ribbe Stewart, a friend
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $50; Karen Kuhn
Bill and Charlene Zimmerman, $100
Dennis and Suzann Locke, $100; in memory of Lucille Locke
Richard Reimer, $100; Phyllis and Sammy
Donald and Patricia Schenkel, $50; love and prayers to everyone this holiday season
Anonymous, $20; blessings in 2021
Anonymous, $50; in memory of my mother, Nyota Smith
A friend, $100
Paul and Kay Swiech, $100; in memory of Marshall Miller
Ron and Vicky Klokkenga, $200
Jane Reeves, $50; in memory of Brian K. Rueger
Anonymous, $25; in memory of Tony and Norman Small, a friend
Today: $2,775
To date: $28,993
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.