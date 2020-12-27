The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Virgil Butler, $100; in memory of my wife, Marilyn
Basolo Family, $100; in memory of Pat Leverich
Anonymous, $50
Karen Kehl, $100; in memory of Darrell, Dean and Marjorie Kehl and Eva and Buck Rees
Carolyn Clow, $30; in memory of my brothers, Lynn and Paul Bottles. Miss you so much
Mike and Beth Sennett, $100
Bill and Dana Crismon, $50; in memory of our grandsons, Robert Ward, Kristofer Haning, and Uncle Eddie Polk
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Sharon Harmon
Anonymous, $25; in memory of my husband, Walter
Jeff and Judy Wahls, $100; in memory of loved ones
Bill Kemp, $50
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Doc and Velma Miles and Glenn and Kay Bledsoe
Betty, $100; in memory of loved ones Bud and Steve Vandegraft; Gladys and Ina Vandegraft; Clifford and Essie Dennison; Edwin and Marilyn Uphoff; Charles and Cora Dennison; Bob, Charlie and Gene Crabtree; Fred and Lois Mills
Kenneth and Barbara Unzicker, $100
Today: $1,005
To date: $58,855
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund
113014-blm-loc-1pfop
121705 Goodfellow 4 CTM
120714-blm-loc-9goodfellow
GOODFELLOW BASKETS LEAD SAS
Good Fellow blankets LEAD
Good Fellow blankets 1
PGRAPH GOOD FELLOW 4 CTM
Thankful
112218-blm-loc-2goodfellow
121017-blm-loc-14goodfellow
121017-blm-loc-6goodfellow
121017-blm-loc-13goodfellow
121017-blm-loc-5goodfellow
121017-blm-loc-7goodfellow
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.