The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Virgil Butler, $100; in memory of my wife, Marilyn

Basolo Family, $100; in memory of Pat Leverich

Anonymous, $50

Karen Kehl, $100; in memory of Darrell, Dean and Marjorie Kehl and Eva and Buck Rees

Carolyn Clow, $30; in memory of my brothers, Lynn and Paul Bottles. Miss you so much

Mike and Beth Sennett, $100

Bill and Dana Crismon, $50; in memory of our grandsons, Robert Ward, Kristofer Haning, and Uncle Eddie Polk

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Sharon Harmon

Anonymous, $25; in memory of my husband, Walter

Jeff and Judy Wahls, $100; in memory of loved ones

Bill Kemp, $50

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Doc and Velma Miles and Glenn and Kay Bledsoe

Betty, $100; in memory of loved ones Bud and Steve Vandegraft; Gladys and Ina Vandegraft; Clifford and Essie Dennison; Edwin and Marilyn Uphoff; Charles and Cora Dennison; Bob, Charlie and Gene Crabtree; Fred and Lois Mills

Kenneth and Barbara Unzicker, $100

Today: $1,005

To date: $58,855

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

