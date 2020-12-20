The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Rick Harney and Betsy Drillon, $100
Anonymous, $100
Randy and Theresa Reinhardt, $100; in memory of Eunice Reinhardt
Mark and Eva Wyman, $100
Lewis and Kathleen Martin, $100; remembering … Ruth and Lewis and Darrell and Alvena
Alice Sutter, $100; in memory of Dale Sutter
Penny Kellogg, $50; Merry Christmas and may 2021 be a better year
Dale and Martha Traxler, $150; in memory of our parents; may God grant peace and tranquility to all
Judith Barling, $25; in memory of family and friends
Anonymous, $50; Merry Christmas
Steward, Jane, Sarah Lyman, $100
Anonymous, $30
Randy and Lisa Wylde, $50
Anonymous, $50; in loving memory of Vic Ryburn. Love and miss you always.
Today: $1,255
To date: $49,231
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.