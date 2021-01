Steve Schmidt, $100; in memory of my wife Debbie

Anonymous, $50; in memory of our fathers and mother, and in honor of our mother

Anonymous, $100; Anonymous

Anonymous, $25; in memory of Mary Dibble

Pete Whitmer, $100

Anonymous, $200

Bliss McKnight Inc., $500; in honor of Eve Chandler's retirement

Today: $1,075

To date: $64,600

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.