The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Anonymous, $25; in memory of husband Keith Watkins and one sweet dog Darby Meredith. You are missed every day. Forever loved.

Mark and Cheryl Hitzner, $50; Merry Christmas to all

John and Nancy Wolter, $90; in memory of Betty, Edie, Jan, Kay, Margie, Pat, Peggy, Phyllis and Sue

Anonymous, $100; thanks to all veterans

Douglas Stith, $100; in loving memory of my father Elmer Stith

Paula, Dan and Patrick Deneen, $300; in honor of all the people good in our community

Rocky, Todd and Family, $100; in memory of Dawn Woods, we miss you

Charles and Sherry Backoff, $100; we wish a Merry Christmas to all

Warren and Barb Booth, $75; Happy Holidays

Roger Cavitt, $100; in memory of Barbara

Jim and Lisa Spachman, $100; Merry Christmas

Donna Nottoli, $200; in memory of John G. Nottoli, Sr.

Dean and Pat Messinger, $250

Anonymous, $200

The Fields Family, $75; thanks for caring