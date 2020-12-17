The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Anonymous, $25; in memory of husband Keith Watkins and one sweet dog Darby Meredith. You are missed every day. Forever loved.
Mark and Cheryl Hitzner, $50; Merry Christmas to all
John and Nancy Wolter, $90; in memory of Betty, Edie, Jan, Kay, Margie, Pat, Peggy, Phyllis and Sue
Anonymous, $100; thanks to all veterans
Douglas Stith, $100; in loving memory of my father Elmer Stith
Paula, Dan and Patrick Deneen, $300; in honor of all the people good in our community
Rocky, Todd and Family, $100; in memory of Dawn Woods, we miss you
Charles and Sherry Backoff, $100; we wish a Merry Christmas to all
Warren and Barb Booth, $75; Happy Holidays
Roger Cavitt, $100; in memory of Barbara
Jim and Lisa Spachman, $100; Merry Christmas
Donna Nottoli, $200; in memory of John G. Nottoli, Sr.
Dean and Pat Messinger, $250
Anonymous, $200
The Fields Family, $75; thanks for caring
Today: $1,865
To date: $45,916
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
