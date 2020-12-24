The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Gavin Schramm, $25; Blessed Christmas
Anonymous, $25; in memory of Lee Wright
Nils and Joan Wurzburger, $100; … and a Happy New Year
Strawn, $100; in memory of Tom Wurmnest
Pat and Marcy Dienslake, $100; in loving memory of Earl Grosenbach and Dick Dienslake
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $50; in memory of my husband Denny
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Ted, Walt, Kathy, Cindy. Miss you all
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Dale Smith and Tom Smith, two good die-hard Cubs fans
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Len Batterton, a good die-hard Cubs fan, a good friend and a good guy
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Sandra Gaddis, Aunt Ti
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Jerry Webb, a faithful Dodger fan, a wonderful person, and a wonderful friend
Rose and Ken Keller, $150; in memory of our parents, Eleanor and Peter Keller and Marie and Vincent Frizzell
Today: $1,350
To date: $55,230
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.