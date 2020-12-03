 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellow

Emma Lou Steffen, $100

Anonymous, $90; thanks for helping others out!

Kim, $100

Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Isabelle and Bud Reavis

Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Sally and Alton Schreler

Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Helen and Richard Bennett

Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Hugh Henning

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Charles and Ruth Voland

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Dale Casson

Helen Goodrick, $100; for John

Lila, Mark, Connie, $150; in memory of Eugene Klendworth

Debbie Gray, $50; in memory off Bill and Nina Gray

Jane and Rich Beal, $100

Peggy Hundley, $100; in memory of my mother, Mary E. Hundley

Jean Davison, $100; in loving memory of my parents, Paul and Marguerite Malinowski; my brothers, Paul Jr. and Fred; my sister, Pat Talbert; and our forever friend, Ann Welch

Charlotte Talkington, $200

Kay E Shumakert-Cermak, $50; with love to my son, Scott, daughter, Stacey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And in loving memory of my relatives who have passed on

Gary and Brett Pearson, $25; in memory of Deborah J. Pearson

Shirley and Don Beggs, $150; peace on earth

Carolyn and Duane Yocky, $100

Jack and Lyn Secord, $150

Patrick F Busch, $250

Richard and Kathryn Gardner, $200; peace and good to all!

Robert Fisher, $30

Rose and Dan Harms, $50

Shirley, Cindy, Mark, $100; missing you

Paul and Barbara Graves, $50

The Lahrs, $100; in memory of Dana, David and Steve

Willis Kern Jr. and family, Linda Bristow and family, $200; in loving memory of our parents Willis Kern Sr. and Lois Kern

Dave Hiltabrand, $50; in memory of Dr. Gary Johnson

Kay Henrichs, $100; in honor of my children and grandchildren

Norman, Karen Harms and family, $50; in loving memory of Ken and Erline Ryan; John and Wilma Harms

Linda Carter, $25

Joan Mowrey, $50; in loving memory of my husband, Jack Mowrey, gone 20 years

Ruth Roley, $100

Suzanne Weber, $50; in memory of Julia Long

Greg Malerich, $25

Rosemary Elias, $100; in memory of Andrew Elias

Isaacs, Nick family, $100

Joy Schuler, $100; in memory of Harlan and Patty Schuler

Trent and Beverly Keller, $100; our 25th yrs. plus giving!

Don and Ruth Cavallini, $50; Christmas blessings to all!

Deanne, $50; in memory of Jerry Bryant

Rudy Klokkenga, $250

Dale and Cheryl West, $100; in memory of Wilber and Eula West, Wayne and Mildred Willis

Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe, Lindsay Sexton, $50; in memory of Helen and Raymond Lowe

Anonymous, $50

Flora Foltz, $50

Doris Ryan, $50; in memory of Verlin Ryan

John and Dorothy Lilienthal, $25

Walt and Linda Crowley, $100

A friend, $25

Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Clarence R Koehl

Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Doris M Koehl

Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Dennis A Koehl

Pat Escoubas, $40; M/M Mike Bowen, M/M Max Lauritso, M/M Tom Escoubas, M/M Tom Horner, M/M Owen Tucker, Jerry Myers, Clyetta Berry

Kathy McMahon, $50; in memory of Larry McMahon

David and Neva Christian, $50; in honor of our parents

Joanne Moore, $200

The Moy family, $100; in memory of Kit Ying Moy. Tis the season to recall all the good things … love and family, friendship and laughter. Amen.

Today: $5,385

To date: $20,693

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph staff talk about the importance of local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News