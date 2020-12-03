The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Kay E Shumakert-Cermak, $50; with love to my son, Scott, daughter, Stacey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And in loving memory of my relatives who have passed on

Gary and Brett Pearson, $25; in memory of Deborah J. Pearson

Shirley and Don Beggs, $150; peace on earth

Carolyn and Duane Yocky, $100

Jack and Lyn Secord, $150

Patrick F Busch, $250

Richard and Kathryn Gardner, $200; peace and good to all!

Robert Fisher, $30

Rose and Dan Harms, $50

Shirley, Cindy, Mark, $100; missing you

Paul and Barbara Graves, $50

The Lahrs, $100; in memory of Dana, David and Steve

Willis Kern Jr. and family, Linda Bristow and family, $200; in loving memory of our parents Willis Kern Sr. and Lois Kern

Dave Hiltabrand, $50; in memory of Dr. Gary Johnson

Kay Henrichs, $100; in honor of my children and grandchildren