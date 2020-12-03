The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Emma Lou Steffen, $100
Anonymous, $90; thanks for helping others out!
Kim, $100
Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Isabelle and Bud Reavis
Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Sally and Alton Schreler
Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Helen and Richard Bennett
Corey Schieler, $100; in loving memory of Hugh Henning
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Charles and Ruth Voland
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Dale Casson
Helen Goodrick, $100; for John
Lila, Mark, Connie, $150; in memory of Eugene Klendworth
Debbie Gray, $50; in memory off Bill and Nina Gray
Jane and Rich Beal, $100
Peggy Hundley, $100; in memory of my mother, Mary E. Hundley
Jean Davison, $100; in loving memory of my parents, Paul and Marguerite Malinowski; my brothers, Paul Jr. and Fred; my sister, Pat Talbert; and our forever friend, Ann Welch
Charlotte Talkington, $200
Kay E Shumakert-Cermak, $50; with love to my son, Scott, daughter, Stacey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And in loving memory of my relatives who have passed on
Gary and Brett Pearson, $25; in memory of Deborah J. Pearson
Shirley and Don Beggs, $150; peace on earth
Carolyn and Duane Yocky, $100
Jack and Lyn Secord, $150
Patrick F Busch, $250
Richard and Kathryn Gardner, $200; peace and good to all!
Robert Fisher, $30
Rose and Dan Harms, $50
Shirley, Cindy, Mark, $100; missing you
Paul and Barbara Graves, $50
The Lahrs, $100; in memory of Dana, David and Steve
Willis Kern Jr. and family, Linda Bristow and family, $200; in loving memory of our parents Willis Kern Sr. and Lois Kern
Dave Hiltabrand, $50; in memory of Dr. Gary Johnson
Kay Henrichs, $100; in honor of my children and grandchildren
Norman, Karen Harms and family, $50; in loving memory of Ken and Erline Ryan; John and Wilma Harms
Linda Carter, $25
Joan Mowrey, $50; in loving memory of my husband, Jack Mowrey, gone 20 years
Ruth Roley, $100
Suzanne Weber, $50; in memory of Julia Long
Greg Malerich, $25
Rosemary Elias, $100; in memory of Andrew Elias
Isaacs, Nick family, $100
Joy Schuler, $100; in memory of Harlan and Patty Schuler
Trent and Beverly Keller, $100; our 25th yrs. plus giving!
Don and Ruth Cavallini, $50; Christmas blessings to all!
Deanne, $50; in memory of Jerry Bryant
Rudy Klokkenga, $250
Dale and Cheryl West, $100; in memory of Wilber and Eula West, Wayne and Mildred Willis
Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe, Lindsay Sexton, $50; in memory of Helen and Raymond Lowe
Anonymous, $50
Flora Foltz, $50
Doris Ryan, $50; in memory of Verlin Ryan
John and Dorothy Lilienthal, $25
Walt and Linda Crowley, $100
A friend, $25
Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Clarence R Koehl
Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Doris M Koehl
Duane and Marlene Walter, $50; in loving memory of Dennis A Koehl
Pat Escoubas, $40; M/M Mike Bowen, M/M Max Lauritso, M/M Tom Escoubas, M/M Tom Horner, M/M Owen Tucker, Jerry Myers, Clyetta Berry
Kathy McMahon, $50; in memory of Larry McMahon
David and Neva Christian, $50; in honor of our parents
Joanne Moore, $200
The Moy family, $100; in memory of Kit Ying Moy. Tis the season to recall all the good things … love and family, friendship and laughter. Amen.
Today: $5,385
To date: $20,693
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
