The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50
Suan Guess-Hanson, $100; in memory of BHS 1960 classmates who passed away this year including Marty, Rose and Jill
Anonymous, $50
Scott and Barbara Hume, $100; in memory of Lawrence and Rita Donahue and David and Jane Hume
Raymond James Holtz, $100; in memory of John, Jean and Tony Holtz
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $134
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $75
Anonymous, $100; in memory of John
Anonymous, $100
David and Betty Toland, $100; Merry Christmas
Lynda Lane, $50; in memory of Ed and Lori Lane and Alfred and Esther Lane
Beth Butler, $100; Happy Holidays
Today: $1,909
To date: $52,730
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.