 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellow

Anonymous, $50

Suan Guess-Hanson, $100; in memory of BHS 1960 classmates who passed away this year including Marty, Rose and Jill

Anonymous, $50

Scott and Barbara Hume, $100; in memory of Lawrence and Rita Donahue and David and Jane Hume

Raymond James Holtz, $100; in memory of John, Jean and Tony Holtz

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $134

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $75

Anonymous, $100; in memory of John

Anonymous, $100

David and Betty Toland, $100; Merry Christmas

Lynda Lane, $50; in memory of Ed and Lori Lane and Alfred and Esther Lane

Beth Butler, $100; Happy Holidays

Today: $1,909

To date: $52,730

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph staff talk about the importance of local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News