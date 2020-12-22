The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50

Suan Guess-Hanson, $100; in memory of BHS 1960 classmates who passed away this year including Marty, Rose and Jill

Anonymous, $50

Scott and Barbara Hume, $100; in memory of Lawrence and Rita Donahue and David and Jane Hume

Raymond James Holtz, $100; in memory of John, Jean and Tony Holtz

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $134

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $75

Anonymous, $100; in memory of John

Anonymous, $100

David and Betty Toland, $100; Merry Christmas

Lynda Lane, $50; in memory of Ed and Lori Lane and Alfred and Esther Lane