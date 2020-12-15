The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $40; in loving memory of Edloin Haskins

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Bill and Helen Leman

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Paul and Kay O'Brien, $100; in honor of Emily, Jason, Claire, Chris, Anne, Pete

George and Twila Braden, $100; Merry Christmas

Pat Wood, $50; in loving memory of my son-in-law Ed Waltz

Pat Wood, $50; in memory of my husband, Warren, and my parents, Archie and Margaret McCosh

Chuck and Mary Armitage, $25

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Lance

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100; in memory of my parents

Today: $865

To date: $42,651

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.