The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $300

The Directors of the Last National Bank of Weston, $10; in memory of Chairman John Traub

Pat Howard, $50; in memory of my husband, Gene Howard

Dennis and Suzann (Eckel) Locke, $50; in memory of William Eckel

Anonymous, $30; in honor of ones lost

Anonymous, $50

Bob and Peggy Nippe, $100; in memory of our parents

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Michelle Bowars and Larry Johnson

Anonymous, $80

Anonymous, $100; in bittersweet memory of Terry D. Quigley, starry nights, harvests moons, pizza in snow storms and trains to Chicago

Ken and Carol Morgan, $50; in memory of Brian Morgan

Arlene Gittings, $200; for her big Prochnow family with many blessings to all

Today: $1,120

To date: $61,300

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.