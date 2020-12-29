The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $300
The Directors of the Last National Bank of Weston, $10; in memory of Chairman John Traub
Pat Howard, $50; in memory of my husband, Gene Howard
Dennis and Suzann (Eckel) Locke, $50; in memory of William Eckel
Anonymous, $30; in honor of ones lost
Anonymous, $50
Bob and Peggy Nippe, $100; in memory of our parents
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory of Michelle Bowars and Larry Johnson
Anonymous, $80
Anonymous, $100; in bittersweet memory of Terry D. Quigley, starry nights, harvests moons, pizza in snow storms and trains to Chicago
Ken and Carol Morgan, $50; in memory of Brian Morgan
Arlene Gittings, $200; for her big Prochnow family with many blessings to all
Today: $1,120
To date: $61,300
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.