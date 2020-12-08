The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50
Sandra, $50; in memory of Bob, Anita, Ron and Ronelle
Barb Crabtree, $100; in loving memory Bob Crabtree, Ewell and Gladys Crabtree, Gene and Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud and Steve Vandegraft, Clifford and Essie Dennison, Charles and Cova Dennison, Dot Sutter
Phil and Diane Tetley, $100; in loving memory of our parents, Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetley, and Max and Gladys Fordham
Anonymous, $100; in loving memory: Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde, Stanley and Immogene Witham, Delmar Witham, and Deanna Henson
Dorothy Jones, $50; in memory of loved ones
Steve Simpson, $20; in memory of my brothers Jerry and Jim
Anonymous, $250; may the Christmas Spirit be with us all the year
Anonymous, $60
Terri Caldwell, $100; in memory of my parents Harlan and Camille Elson
Norm and Jill Jennings, $103
Anonymous, $100; thanks and gratitude for what God gives us
Anonymous, $100
Alice Gerjets, $50; in memory of husband Roger and son Gary
Anonymous, $300; in memory of Jack, Kim, Lyn
Betty, $100; in loving memory of my son, Scott
Dennis and Brenda Underwood, $100
Margaret, $60; in memory of my beloved cats Twinkle, Sam, Stripe
James Doerr, $50; in honor of Papa Floyd, Capitola, Chris, KC Lee, Derek and Gus, 4 legged friend. In memory of my wife Barb and best friend Nancy. My loving, caring, more family than extended, whom I dearly love, Happy Holidays, Love, GPA Jim
Today: $1,843
To date: $33,846
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
