The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $50

Sandra, $50; in memory of Bob, Anita, Ron and Ronelle

Barb Crabtree, $100; in loving memory Bob Crabtree, Ewell and Gladys Crabtree, Gene and Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud and Steve Vandegraft, Clifford and Essie Dennison, Charles and Cova Dennison, Dot Sutter

Phil and Diane Tetley, $100; in loving memory of our parents, Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetley, and Max and Gladys Fordham

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory: Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde, Stanley and Immogene Witham, Delmar Witham, and Deanna Henson

Dorothy Jones, $50; in memory of loved ones

Steve Simpson, $20; in memory of my brothers Jerry and Jim

Anonymous, $250; may the Christmas Spirit be with us all the year

Anonymous, $60

Terri Caldwell, $100; in memory of my parents Harlan and Camille Elson

Norm and Jill Jennings, $103

Anonymous, $100; thanks and gratitude for what God gives us

Anonymous, $100