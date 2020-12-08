 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellow

Anonymous, $50

Sandra, $50; in memory of Bob, Anita, Ron and Ronelle

Barb Crabtree, $100; in loving memory Bob Crabtree, Ewell and Gladys Crabtree, Gene and Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud and Steve Vandegraft, Clifford and Essie Dennison, Charles and Cova Dennison, Dot Sutter

Phil and Diane Tetley, $100; in loving memory of our parents, Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetley, and Max and Gladys Fordham

Anonymous, $100; in loving memory: Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde, Stanley and Immogene Witham, Delmar Witham, and Deanna Henson

Dorothy Jones, $50; in memory of loved ones

Steve Simpson, $20; in memory of my brothers Jerry and Jim

Anonymous, $250; may the Christmas Spirit be with us all the year

Anonymous, $60

Terri Caldwell, $100; in memory of my parents Harlan and Camille Elson

Norm and Jill Jennings, $103

Anonymous, $100; thanks and gratitude for what God gives us

Anonymous, $100

Alice Gerjets, $50; in memory of husband Roger and son Gary

Anonymous, $300; in memory of Jack, Kim, Lyn

Betty, $100; in loving memory of my son, Scott

Dennis and Brenda Underwood, $100

Margaret, $60; in memory of my beloved cats Twinkle, Sam, Stripe

James Doerr, $50; in honor of Papa Floyd, Capitola, Chris, KC Lee, Derek and Gus, 4 legged friend. In memory of my wife Barb and best friend Nancy. My loving, caring, more family than extended, whom I dearly love, Happy Holidays, Love, GPA Jim

Today: $1,843

To date: $33,846

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County remembers Pearl Harbor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News