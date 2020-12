Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100; in appreciation of Chad Thoma and family

Anonymous, $100 In appreciation of Bhikhabhai Patel and family

Anonymous, $100; in honor of Kevin and Lisa

Mike and Lesa Hundman, $150

Y. Margot Mendoza, $100; in memory of Manuel B. Mendoza

Suresh and Gita Sura, $50; in memory of our parents

Today: $700

To date: $62,000

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.