The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $200; in memory of Karen Skaggs
John and Barbara Meeks, $100; in memory of our parents
George and Sharon Evans, $100; in memory of our parents, Hugh and Marilee Evans and Dick and Lorabelle Ingold, and in memory of Ben Ferguson
Ann Arendell, $250; in loving memory of loved ones lost
George J. and Arthur Kent Nordine; Art and Esther Nordine, $50; God's blessings to all! Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $25; in memory of John Joseph Congry. For the good times
Claude and Sharon Graeff, $25; in memory of a friend Carroll Dean Shiner
Anonymous, $100
James Pinder and Allyson Frink, $300
Today: $1,150
To date: $53,880
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.