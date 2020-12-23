The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $200; in memory of Karen Skaggs

John and Barbara Meeks, $100; in memory of our parents

George and Sharon Evans, $100; in memory of our parents, Hugh and Marilee Evans and Dick and Lorabelle Ingold, and in memory of Ben Ferguson

Ann Arendell, $250; in loving memory of loved ones lost

George J. and Arthur Kent Nordine; Art and Esther Nordine, $50; God's blessings to all! Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $25; in memory of John Joseph Congry. For the good times

Claude and Sharon Graeff, $25; in memory of a friend Carroll Dean Shiner

Anonymous, $100

James Pinder and Allyson Frink, $300

Today: $1,150

To date: $53,880

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.