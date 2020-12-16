The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Robert Keck and Allan King
Donna Schad, $25; in memory of Kay Robertson, a very dear friend
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Buddy Ryan, J.V. and Helen Ryan, Merle and Wanda Bray, remembering Christmas past
Anonymous, $100; in honor of those who have passed
John and Sally Schaffer, $25; in memory of Denny Janssen
Bill and Maizie Hopkins, Tremont, $100; in memory of Robert and Norma Hopkins, Linda Hopkins and Sharon Goeken
John and Tammy Costello, $100; in memory of our loved ones
Kevin and Louann Harms, $100; in loving memory of our parents, John and Wilma Harms and Dan and Lois Nye
Anonymous, $250; remembering those sick with COVID and those who lost loved ones with this pandemic
John & Dorothy Meier, $50; in memory of John Meier and Patrick and Paul Prunty
Linda Roberts, $100; in memory of Pleasant, Valma, David and Marcia Buttry
JF and Sue Kohl, $50
Terry and Sue Killian, $100; in memory of Brody and Brayden Nolan and both of our parents
Anonymous, $100; in honor of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Merry Christmas
Linda Baughan, $100; in loving memory of my parents, Louis and Verlina Imig
Today: $1,400
To date: $44,051
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.