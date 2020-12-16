The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Robert Keck and Allan King

Donna Schad, $25; in memory of Kay Robertson, a very dear friend

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Buddy Ryan, J.V. and Helen Ryan, Merle and Wanda Bray, remembering Christmas past

Anonymous, $100; in honor of those who have passed

John and Sally Schaffer, $25; in memory of Denny Janssen

Bill and Maizie Hopkins, Tremont, $100; in memory of Robert and Norma Hopkins, Linda Hopkins and Sharon Goeken

John and Tammy Costello, $100; in memory of our loved ones

Kevin and Louann Harms, $100; in loving memory of our parents, John and Wilma Harms and Dan and Lois Nye

Anonymous, $250; remembering those sick with COVID and those who lost loved ones with this pandemic

John & Dorothy Meier, $50; in memory of John Meier and Patrick and Paul Prunty

Linda Roberts, $100; in memory of Pleasant, Valma, David and Marcia Buttry

JF and Sue Kohl, $50

Terry and Sue Killian, $100; in memory of Brody and Brayden Nolan and both of our parents