The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Ted McNaney Jr., $50
Doris Grunloh Family, $100; in loving memory of Mike Grunloh
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50; blessings of the season
Lois Barker, $40; in memory of Marvin Barker, Fred and Edna Lilenthal and Jesse and Lucille Barker
Anonymous, $700; in memory of Art Feicke and Woody Shadid
Doc and Cherry Garrels, $30
Don and Phyllis Stein, $100; in memory of Frank and Millie Williamson and Ron Stein
M. Pepple, $100
Anonymous, $100; Christmas blessings
Russell and Janet Bedford, $75; in memory of Lawrence Pennie
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Connie, Carol, Ken and Mom
Anonymous, $50
Danny and Nancy, $50
Charlie and June Fitzgerald, $100; in loving memory of our parents, Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde and Charles and Frances Fitzgerald
Delmar and Cathy Smith, $100; in memory of our parents, Dale Casson and Cheryl Smith
David and Gail Hoeft, $50; missing our parents, bother and sister this holiday season, made the holidays special
Parker Kemp Foundation, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50; in memory of Lawrence and Doris Kaufman
Al and Mary Beth Slagel, $50; praise for Messiah our King!
Anonymous, $25
Rick and Nancy Cundiff, $100; in memory of our parents
Del and Terry Small, $100; in memory of those we lost this year
Bill and Suzann Erlenbush, $250; in memory of our parents: George and Murl Wunderle, Dallas and Juanita Erlenbush
Brian and Dawn Conway, $100; peace and blessing to all
Mary Atzen, $150; in loving memory of Thomas Atzen, Christine Atzen and Alice Moore
Tom and Chris Eder, $100; in memory of our parents
Michelle Kaywood, $50; in memory of Joe Kaywood
Karen and Rich Behrens, $50; God bless us everyone
William Warren, $50; my parents' memory
Frederick R. Hodosh, $100; in memory of Mary Louise Hodosh
Frederick R. Hodosh, $200
Tom and Carolyn Frieburg, $50
Jean Protzman, $100; in memory of husband Bill Protzman
Gene/Diane Jontry, $150; wishing a healthy recovery for our "good friend" Herc Paloumpis
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation-Ringer Community Endowment, $200
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $243
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $10
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $50
Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25
Today: $4,448
To date: $15,308
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
