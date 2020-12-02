The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

David and Gail Hoeft, $50; missing our parents, bother and sister this holiday season, made the holidays special

Parker Kemp Foundation, $200

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Lawrence and Doris Kaufman

Al and Mary Beth Slagel, $50; praise for Messiah our King!

Anonymous, $25

Rick and Nancy Cundiff, $100; in memory of our parents

Del and Terry Small, $100; in memory of those we lost this year

Bill and Suzann Erlenbush, $250; in memory of our parents: George and Murl Wunderle, Dallas and Juanita Erlenbush

Brian and Dawn Conway, $100; peace and blessing to all

Mary Atzen, $150; in loving memory of Thomas Atzen, Christine Atzen and Alice Moore

Tom and Chris Eder, $100; in memory of our parents

Michelle Kaywood, $50; in memory of Joe Kaywood

Karen and Rich Behrens, $50; God bless us everyone

William Warren, $50; my parents' memory