The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Ted McNaney Jr., $50

Doris Grunloh Family, $100; in loving memory of Mike Grunloh

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50; blessings of the season

Lois Barker, $40; in memory of Marvin Barker, Fred and Edna Lilenthal and Jesse and Lucille Barker

Anonymous, $700; in memory of Art Feicke and Woody Shadid

Doc and Cherry Garrels, $30

Don and Phyllis Stein, $100; in memory of Frank and Millie Williamson and Ron Stein

M. Pepple, $100

Anonymous, $100; Christmas blessings

Russell and Janet Bedford, $75; in memory of Lawrence Pennie

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Connie, Carol, Ken and Mom

Anonymous, $50

Danny and Nancy, $50

Charlie and June Fitzgerald, $100; in loving memory of our parents, Lawrence and Edna Dubbelde and Charles and Frances Fitzgerald

Delmar and Cathy Smith, $100; in memory of our parents, Dale Casson and Cheryl Smith

David and Gail Hoeft, $50; missing our parents, bother and sister this holiday season, made the holidays special

Parker Kemp Foundation, $200

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50; in memory of Lawrence and Doris Kaufman

Al and Mary Beth Slagel, $50; praise for Messiah our King!

Anonymous, $25

Rick and Nancy Cundiff, $100; in memory of our parents

Del and Terry Small, $100; in memory of those we lost this year

Bill and Suzann Erlenbush, $250; in memory of our parents: George and Murl Wunderle, Dallas and Juanita Erlenbush

Brian and Dawn Conway, $100; peace and blessing to all

Mary Atzen, $150; in loving memory of Thomas Atzen, Christine Atzen and Alice Moore

Tom and Chris Eder, $100; in memory of our parents

Michelle Kaywood, $50; in memory of Joe Kaywood

Karen and Rich Behrens, $50; God bless us everyone

William Warren, $50; my parents' memory

Frederick R. Hodosh, $100; in memory of Mary Louise Hodosh

Frederick R. Hodosh, $200

Tom and Carolyn Frieburg, $50

Jean Protzman, $100; in memory of husband Bill Protzman

Gene/Diane Jontry, $150; wishing a healthy recovery for our "good friend" Herc Paloumpis

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation-Ringer Community Endowment, $200

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $243

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $10

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $50

Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal, $25

Today: $4,448

To date: $15,308

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

