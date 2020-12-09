The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100; in memory of Woody Shadid
Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $75; Merry Christmas
Tona and Vince Schenck, $40; in memory of Eva and Tony Hannie
Kathie and Alan Chapman, $100
Janet Kuhns, $25; in memory of friends
Sue Mackey-Nichols, Tony, Stacy, Andy, $40; we miss you, Merry Christmas in heaven Emerson Guth
Janet Frevert, $50; in memory of Beth Trotter
Brenna Frevert, $50; in memory of Beth Trotter
Dennis and Ellyn Sorensen, $100
A Friend, $10
Larry and Jane Phillips, $125; wishing everyone a safe, healthy and Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $150; we are all one family
David and Kay Williams, $100; in honor of those on front line supporting COVID patients in McLean County
Nancy Williams, $100; in memory of Eugene
Anonymous, $25
Don Newby, $50; in memory of Dennis L. Powell
Karen Rawlins, $25; in memory of Myron Rawlins
Donald and Kay Anderson, $25
A Friend, $50
Anonymous, $50; in memory of our parents
Karen and Norman Harms and family, $50; in memory of Kent and Erline Ryan, John and Wilma Harms
Karen Munz, $50; in memory of Brian Munz and Charles Maley
Today: $1,590
To date: $35,436
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
