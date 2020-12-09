The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100; in memory of Woody Shadid

Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $75; Merry Christmas

Tona and Vince Schenck, $40; in memory of Eva and Tony Hannie

Kathie and Alan Chapman, $100

Janet Kuhns, $25; in memory of friends

Sue Mackey-Nichols, Tony, Stacy, Andy, $40; we miss you, Merry Christmas in heaven Emerson Guth

Janet Frevert, $50; in memory of Beth Trotter

Brenna Frevert, $50; in memory of Beth Trotter

Dennis and Ellyn Sorensen, $100

A Friend, $10

Larry and Jane Phillips, $125; wishing everyone a safe, healthy and Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $150; we are all one family

David and Kay Williams, $100; in honor of those on front line supporting COVID patients in McLean County

Nancy Williams, $100; in memory of Eugene

Anonymous, $25