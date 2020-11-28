The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund update for Saturday: See who donated

Linda Groves, $50; in memory of Don Van Winkle and Mark Schultz. Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for a Happy and Safe 2021

Carl Woodward, $1,000

Karin and Ken, $150; in honor of our grand- and great-grandchildren

John and Barb Pearson, $100; in memory of Don and Donna Schaefer and Clarence and Marian Pearson

Jo Schmitt, $50; Fred Schmitt, it's been 20 years, I miss you every day

Shirley Wilz, $100; my husband, Jack Wilz; "A day is just a day without you"

Pat and Mary Guinane, $100

Anonymous, $100

Diana Ashley, $75

Anonymous, $50

Randy and Kathy Olds, $100

Today: $1,875

To date: $9,735

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.