The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund update for Saturday: See who donated

Linda Groves, $50; in memory of Don Van Winkle and Mark Schultz. Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for a Happy and Safe 2021
Carl Woodward, $1,000
Karin and Ken, $150; in honor of our grand- and great-grandchildren
John and Barb Pearson, $100; in memory of Don and Donna Schaefer and Clarence and Marian Pearson
Jo Schmitt, $50; Fred Schmitt, it's been 20 years, I miss you every day
Shirley Wilz, $100; my husband, Jack Wilz; "A day is just a day without you"
Pat and Mary Guinane, $100
Anonymous, $100
Diana Ashley, $75
Anonymous, $50
Randy and Kathy Olds, $100
Today: $1,875
To date: $9,735
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
