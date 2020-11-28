The story of a lost wedding ring found in a burn pile and restored in Bloomington

MOUNT ZION — When Robert Springman realized his wedding ring was missing, he and wife, Kelly McCourt Springman, retraced his steps.

“He remembered taking his gloves off near the burn pile, while answering a call,” McCourt Springman said. “We both went out and searched on hands and knees, combing the yard.”

They bought a high-powered magnet and borrowed a friend's metal detector, with no success.

“This ring had an extremely important meaning,” she said. “We were (both) widowed and neither of us ever thought we would remarry. This ring was a circle of our lives and ability to love again. We both were so sad, but Rob was determined. He dug through the burning ashes, determined that God would reveal the miracle of love.”

The inside of the ring is engraved, "My Golden Forever," a phrase that Robert Springman coined for his wife.

McCourt Springman posted on Facebook that the ring was lost and was inundated with offers to help, including a couple who does metal-detecting as a hobby. They visited the Springmans and searched on a windy, rainy Saturday with no luck. They returned on Sunday and this time they found it, buried in the ashes in the burn pile. It was almost unrecognizable but the inscription was still legible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}