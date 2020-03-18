"We are operating under the assumption that it's probably here, we just haven't found it yet," Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said Wednesday.
"When a case is identified, we will tell people," she said. The health department also would notify people in close contact with the person who tested positive and ask them to monitor for symptoms and probably self-quarantine, she said.
In a joint interview with The Pantagraph and WGLT, Graven said that about 27 people from McLean County have best tested for COVID-19. Twelve tests have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and about 15 through commercial labs, she said.
Many health care providers and hospitals are using commercial labs, she said. Commercial lab results take longer — the labs are overwhelmed — but eventually will be reported through public health, she said.
"If they're positive, we'll know" and will tell people, she said.
People who test positive and provide a McLean County address would be counted among McLean County numbers no matter where they are tested, Graven said.
"We wish we could have the ability to test every single person who needed or wanted a test" but people most likely to have COVID are being tested, she said.
"Now that commercial labs are online, there's a lot more availability of that testing" so that if people don't meet IDPH criteria, or if their health care provider has a strong suspicion that the patient has COVID-19, a test can be recommended by the clinician through a commercial lab, she said.
The health department has been meeting with hospital and emergency preparedness professionals. "They are prepared," she said.
Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.
Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you can is important so "we can keep those (positive) numbers at a pace that our health care system can keep up with," she said. Without that, McLean County's health care system will be strained, she said.
Some areas have offered drive-through testing service. However, the test is a swab that goes through the nose to the back of the throat so it's difficult to do in a car while minimizing infection, she said. Health care providers are working on how they would perform an increasing number of tests.
Twenty to 30 people have reported to the health department that they are doing self-quarantine because of travel, she said.
Incumbent Michelle Anderson defeated Trisha Malott in Tuesday's Republican primary for McLean County auditor. In November, Anderson will face Rob Fazzini, who ran unopposed Tuesday as a Democrat, and Kevin Woodard, who ran unopposed as a Libertarian.
The 27th annual American Red Cross Evening of Stars gala, this year featuring country music icon Trace Adkins, has been postponed because of concerns regarding the spread of the new strain or coronavirus.
Heartland Community College has joined Illinois State University in moving all spring semester classes to an online format for the remainder of the term because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Melissa Graven, communicable disease supervisor at the McLean County Health Department, discusses the latest number of tests for the new strain of coronavirus that have been run for McLean County residents during an interview on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the health department.