Melissa Graven of the McLean County Health Department talks about Coronavirus.

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County had no confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus as of midday Wednesday, it's inevitable that people here will test positive for COVID-19, according to a county health official on the front line of the community's response to the worldwide pandemic.

"We are operating under the assumption that it's probably here, we just haven't found it yet," Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said Wednesday.

"When a case is identified, we will tell people," she said. The health department also would notify people in close contact with the person who tested positive and ask them to monitor for symptoms and probably self-quarantine, she said.

In a joint interview with The Pantagraph and WGLT, Graven said that about 27 people from McLean County have best tested for COVID-19. Twelve tests have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and about 15 through commercial labs, she said.

Many health care providers and hospitals are using commercial labs, she said. Commercial lab results take longer — the labs are overwhelmed — but eventually will be reported through public health, she said.

"If they're positive, we'll know" and will tell people, she said.

People who test positive and provide a McLean County address would be counted among McLean County numbers no matter where they are tested, Graven said.

"We wish we could have the ability to test every single person who needed or wanted a test" but people most likely to have COVID are being tested, she said.

"Now that commercial labs are online, there's a lot more availability of that testing" so that if people don't meet IDPH criteria, or if their health care provider has a strong suspicion that the patient has COVID-19, a test can be recommended by the clinician through a commercial lab, she said.

The health department has been meeting with hospital and emergency preparedness professionals. "They are prepared," she said.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.

Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you can is important so "we can keep those (positive) numbers at a pace that our health care system can keep up with," she said. Without that, McLean County's health care system will be strained, she said.

Some areas have offered drive-through testing service. However, the test is a swab that goes through the nose to the back of the throat so it's difficult to do in a car while minimizing infection, she said. Health care providers are working on how they would perform an increasing number of tests.

Twenty to 30 people have reported to the health department that they are doing self-quarantine because of travel, she said.

IDPH reports that 160 people statewide have the virus in 15 counties, including Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon. Illinois' first COVID-19 fatality, a Chicago woman in her 60s, was reported Tuesday.

"It's OK to be scared," Graven said. "This is something we haven't necessarily faced before.

"What I want to tell our community is 'take care of each other,'" including via phone calls, Skype and Facetime.

"We're only going to get through this together."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

