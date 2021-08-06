Third instance of West Nile virus found in Bloomington mosquito

BLOOMINGTON — Three instances of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the Bloomington-Normal area, according an update from the McLean County Health Department.

A mosquito pool east of Bloomington in the 61705 ZIP code was the latest to test positive for the virus, MCHD said Friday. Prior to that, a mosquito pool west of Bloomington — but still in the same ZIP code — and a dead bird in the 61761 area last week tested positive for West Nile

The Environmental Division of MCHD monitors three sites around the county that trap mosquitos and tests them weekly. The department also tests dead birds until mid-October. Residents who find a bird that has been dead for 24 hours or less with no signs of trauma are urged to call MCHD at (309) 888-5482 so it can be tested.

McLean County is one of 21 counties in the state that has confirmed West Nile virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of the three positive samples found in birds across the state, one was from McLean County.

One human case has been confirmed so far, with IDPH announcing earlier this week that a Cook County man in his 80s tested positive for West Nile in mid-June.

Mild cases of the virus may cause a slight fever or headache, MCHD said, but severe infections can lead to high fever or even paralysis and death. Those most at risk include young children, adults over the age of 50 and people with compromised immune systems.

MCHD said people may reduce their risk of contracting the mosquito-borne illness by wearing long clothing outside, avoiding stagnant water and using repellent.

