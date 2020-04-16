Third McLean County resident, a woman in her 80s, dies of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — A third McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, the McLean County Health Department said Thursday afternoon.
The resident was a woman in her 80s, with no history of travel or known exposure to the novel virus, the health department said.
Meanwhile, McLean County remains at 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with no new cases on Thursday, the health department said.
"We have seen the number of new cases reported leveling off over the last few days, which can largely be attributed to social distancing measures the public is practicing," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
"But we expect to continue to see this virus impact our community for some time," she said.
"Now is a time to be cautious," she said. "Relaxing the stay-at-home order too quickly without key measures in place could lead to a spike in new cases and put a burden on our health care system."
The health department had reported on Wednesday that, of the 82, 17 were at home in isolation, four were hospitalized in isolation and 59 had recovered.
The health department didn't report whether the woman who died was at home or in a hospital.
In March, the health department said that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Tuesday night, 1,827 people had been tested at the fairgrounds site, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
