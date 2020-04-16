Third McLean County resident, a woman in her 80s, dies of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A third McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, the McLean County Health Department said Thursday afternoon.

The resident was a woman in her 80s, with no history of travel or known exposure to the novel virus, the health department said.

Meanwhile, McLean County remains at 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with no new cases on Thursday, the health department said.

"We have seen the number of new cases reported leveling off over the last few days, which can largely be attributed to social distancing measures the public is practicing," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.

"But we expect to continue to see this virus impact our community for some time," she said.

"Now is a time to be cautious," she said. "Relaxing the stay-at-home order too quickly without key measures in place could lead to a spike in new cases and put a burden on our health care system."