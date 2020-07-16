Thirteen more McLean County COVID cases on Thursday; 36 so far this week

BLOOMINGTON — Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Thursday, meaning that 36 additional county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week.
But ten additional county residents have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the 13 additional cases, which means 85 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since July 3 and 350 since March 19.
Of the 350 cases, 279 have recovered (ten more than Wednesday), 53 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and three are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 17,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 15 is 2.2%, McKnight said.
She urged everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep at least six feet away from people out of their household.
"If someone is identified as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department will call to let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19 and ask them to stay home and quarantine for 14 days," McKnight said in a statement. "If they are identified as a close contact, it is important they stay home and quarantine for the entire 14 days after their most recent exposure and monitor for symptoms, even if they test negative for COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. It is possible to spread COVID-19 even when an individual does not have symptoms or before they develop symptoms."
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Thursday.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said the demand for testing has accelerated since around Independence Day as people are traveling more and want to make sure they don't have the virus.
McKnight has attributed some of the recent increase in cases to county residents traveling to places where there has been an increase in COVID.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
