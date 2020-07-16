Thirteen more McLean County COVID cases on Thursday; 36 so far this week

"If someone is identified as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department will call to let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19 and ask them to stay home and quarantine for 14 days," McKnight said in a statement. "If they are identified as a close contact, it is important they stay home and quarantine for the entire 14 days after their most recent exposure and monitor for symptoms, even if they test negative for COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. It is possible to spread COVID-19 even when an individual does not have symptoms or before they develop symptoms."