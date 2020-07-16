Thirteen more McLean County COVID cases on Thursday; one new death, 11 new cases in LaSalle

BLOOMINGTON — Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County and one new death and 11 new cases were confirmed in LaSalle County on Thursday as the novel virus continued its surge in Central Illinois.
The 13 new cases in McLean County mean that 36 additional county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week. Meanwhile, ten additional county residents recovered from the virus on Thursday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the 13 additional cases, which means 85 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since July 3 and 350 since March 19.
LaSalle County Health Department announced that county's 18th COVID-related death — a man in his 60s who had tested positive for COVID earlier.
LaSalle County also said Thursday that 11 more county residents had tested positive for COVID, bringing that county's new total to 297 confirmed cases since March. Of the 297, 208 have recovered.
Of McLean County's 350 cases, 279 have recovered (ten more than Wednesday), 53 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and three are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 17,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 15 is 2.2%, McKnight said.
She urged everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep at least six feet away from people out of their household.
"If someone is identified as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department will call to let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19 and ask them to stay home and quarantine for 14 days," McKnight said in a statement. "Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. It is possible to spread COVID-19 even when an individual does not have symptoms or before they develop symptoms."
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Thursday.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said demand for testing has accelerated since around Independence Day as people are traveling more and want to make sure they don't have the virus.
McKnight has attributed some of the recent increase in cases to county residents traveling to places where there has been an increase in COVID.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Thursday 1,257 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths, including a Cumberland County woman in her 80s and an Effingham County woman in her 80s.
That means 157,950 Illinoisans have had the novel virus so far this year and 7,251 have died. The preliminary, statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 15 is 3.1 percent, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,434 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
