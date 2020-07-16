Thirteen more McLean County COVID cases on Thursday; one new death, 11 new cases in LaSalle

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.

More than 17,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 15 is 2.2%, McKnight said.

She urged everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep at least six feet away from people out of their household.

"If someone is identified as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department will call to let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19 and ask them to stay home and quarantine for 14 days," McKnight said in a statement. "Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. It is possible to spread COVID-19 even when an individual does not have symptoms or before they develop symptoms."

The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Thursday.